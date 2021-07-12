India’s Tokyo Olympics Schedule & Live Streaming





India at Tokyo Olympics: Indian Team at Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics become India’s 25thisappearance at the quadrennial event, which is scheduled to run from July 24 to August 8. India sends the largest ever contingent of 126 members competing in 18 sports. Let’s take a look at the schedule of sports in which Indian athletes will compete.Tokyo Olympics in India will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Sports Network and will be streamed LIVE on SonyLIV – Follow LIVE updates onInsideSport.co India at Tokyo Olympics India’s Tokyo Olympics: Let’s take a look at the schedule of eighteen sports India will participate in



India’s Archery Schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Start Date – July 23 Friday July 23 (05:30 07:30) (IST) –Women’s individual classification round (Deepika Kumari) Friday, July 23 (9:30 AM 11:30 AM) (IST) – Men’s individual classification round (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai) India’s Athletics Schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 30 India’s Badminton Schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 24 Saturday July 24 (05:30 11:00) (IST) – Men’s singles group game (B. Sai Praneeth) –Womens Singles Group Play Stage (PV Sindhu) – Mixed doubles group game (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Chetty) India’s boxing schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 24 Saturday July 24 (7:30 AM 11:00 AM) (IST) – Welterweight round of 32 women (Lovlina Borgohain) – Welterweight round of 32 men (Vikas Krishan Yadav) Saturday July 24 (13:30 17:00) (IST) –Super Heavyweight Round of 32 Men (Satish Kumar) Sunday 25 July (07:30 11:15) (IST) – 32 Women’s Flyweight Round (Mary Kom) – Middleweight round of 32 women (Pooja Rani) –Lightweight round of 32 men (Manish Kaushik) Monday, July 26 (7:30 AM 11:15 AM) (IST) –Lightweight round of 32 men (Amit Panghal) –Men’s Middleweight round of 32 (Ashish Kumar) Tuesday, July 27 (7:30 AM 11:15 AM) (IST) –Lightweight round of 32 women (Simranjit Kaur) India’s equestrian schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 30 Friday July 30 (05:00 07:30) (IST) –Eventing Individual Day 1 (Fouaad Mirza) India’s Fencing Schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 26 Monday, July 26 (05:30 12:50) (IST) – Women’s Saber Individual Table of 64 (CA Bhavani Devi) India’s Men’s Hockey Schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 24 Saturday July 24 (6:30 AM 10:15 AM) (IST) –India vs New Zealand Sunday 25 July (15:00 18:45) (IST) –India vs Australia Tuesday, July 27 (6:30 AM 10:15 AM) (IST) –India vs Spain Thursday, July 29 (6:00 am 9:45 am) (IST) –India vs Argentina Friday, July 30 (15:00 18:45) (IST) –India vs Japan India’s Women’s Hockey Schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 24 Saturday 24 July (15:00 18:45) –India vs Netherlands Monday July 26 (15:30 19:15) (IST) –India vs Germany Wednesday, July 28 (6:30 AM 10:15 AM) (IST) –India vs Great Britain Friday July 30 (6:00 am 9:45 am) (IST) –India vs Ireland Saturday, July 31 (6:30 AM 10:15 AM) (IST) –India vs South Africa Tokyo Olympics in India will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Sports Network and will be streamed LIVE on SonyLIV – Follow LIVE updates onInsideSport.co India’s golf schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 29 Thursday, July 29 (4:00 AM 12:30 PM) (IST) – Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1 (Anirban Lahiri & Udayan Mane) Wednesday, August 4 (4 p.m. 12.30 p.m.) (IST) –Individual Stroke Play Round 2 Women (Aditi Ashok) India’s Gymnastics Schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 25 Sunday 25 July (6:30 AM 10:05 AM) (IST) –Women’s Qualifier (Pranati Nayak) India’s Judo Schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 24 Saturday 24 July (07:30 11:00) –Women’s 48 kg elimination rounds (Shushila Likmabam) India’s rowing schedule at Tokyo Olympics –Start date – July 24 Saturday July 24 (05:00 09:00) –Lightweight Men’s Double Scull (Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh) India’s sailing schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 25 Sunday 25 July (08:30 14:30) –Lasermen (Vishnu Saravanan) –Laser Radial Women (Nethra Right) Tuesday 27 July (8:30 AM 14:30 PM) 49er Men (KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar) Shooting schedule India at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 24 Saturday 24 July (5:00 – 13:00) (IST) –10m women’s air rifle qualification (Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan) –10m air pistol men’s qualification (Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma) Sunday 25 July (05:30 12:30) (IST) – Men’s Skeet Qualifier Day 1 (Angad Bajwa and Miraj Ahmad Khan) –10m Air Pistol Womens Qualifier (Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal) Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualifier (Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar) Tuesday 27 July (05:30 13:00) (IST) –10m Qualifying Air Pistol Mixed Team (Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker) (Abhishek Verma & Yashaswini Deswal) –10m Air Rifle Qualifier Mixed Team (Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil) (Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan) Thursday July 29 (05:30 09:15) (IST) -25m Pistol Ladies Precision Stage Saturday July 31 (8:30 AM 13:40 PM) (IST) –50m rifle 3 positions women’s qualifier (Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant) Monday, August 2 (5:00 AM 14:30 PM) (IST) –50m rifle 3 positions men’s qualifier (Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Tomar) India’s swimming schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 25 Sunday 25 July (15:30 18:00) (IST) –Men’s 100m backstroke, series (Srihari Nataraj) – Women’s 100m backstroke (Maana Patel) –Monday, July 26, (3:30 PM 6:00 PM) (IST) –Men’s 200m Butterfly (Sajan Prakash) India’s Table Tennis Schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 24 Saturday 24 July (05:30 09:15) – Men’s singles preliminary round (Achanta Sharath Kamal) (Sathiyan Gnanasekaran) –Preliminary round women’s singles (Manika Batra) (Sutirtha Mukherjee) –Mixed Doubles, Round of 16 (Sharath Kamal & Manika Batra) India’s Tennis Schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 24 Saturday 24 July (07:30 16:30) – Women’s doubles first round (Sania Mirza & Ankita Raina) India’s Weightlifting Schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – July 24 Saturday, July 24 (6:20 AM 8:30 AM) (IST) –Women 49 kg (Saikhom Mirabai Chanu) India’s wrestling schedule at Tokyo Olympics:Start date – August 3 Tuesday, August 3 (7:30 AM – 10:00 AM) (IST) – Women’s freestyle 62 kg 1/8 finals (Sonam Malik) Wednesday, August 4 (7:30 AM – 10:00 AM) (IST) –Women Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final (Anshu Malik) – Men’s Freestyle 57 kg 1/8 Finals (Ravi Kumar Dahiya) – Men’s Freestyle 86 kg 1/8 Finals (Deepak Punia) Thursday, August 5 (7:30 AM – 10:00 AM) (IST) – Women’s Freestyle 53 kg 1/8 Final (Vinesh Phogat) Friday August 6 (7:30 am 10:00 am) (IST) Men’s Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Finals (Bajrang Punia) –Women Freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final (Seema Bisla) India at Tokyo Olympics: Where to Watch, Live Streaming Details All Tokyo Olympics will be streamed LIVE on SonyLIV in India and follow them LIVEInsideSport.co.

