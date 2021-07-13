Sports
No Time for Days Off: First Round Draft Pick Maddux Bruns Prepares to Become a Dodger
On Sunday evening, former UMS-Wright left-handed pitcher Maddux Bruns was selected in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
Monday morning he went back to work.
I’m about to start a career, Bruns said. There is no time for days off. This is just the beginning. Last night was a great experience, but it’s over now and it’s time to start working on the future.
The Los Angeles Dodgers took Bruns 29th overall on Sunday night.
He is the second Mobile of Baldwin County player to be drafted straight out of high school in the first round, joining former McGill-Toolen standout Bubba Thompson (26th overall in 2017).
Although he has signed with reigning Mississippi State National Champion, Bruns told: AL.com on Monday he will bypass college to go straight to professional baseball. The estimated value of the 29th choice is $2.42 million.
I was able to talk to my advisor last night, he said. He called me and asked me if I wanted to take the number of that choice and I said yes. He called back a few minutes later and said it was ready. It was amazing.
Bruns doesn’t know what the near future will bring.
They (the Dodgers) have a lot to do right now, he said. They still have a choice to make. I’m sure they’ll let all the design choices at once know what’s going on and what’s next.
Bruns was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Baseball and the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year after a fantastic senior season. He went 7-0 this season with an 0.86 ERA and gave up only 13 hits and six earned runs in 49 innings pitched.
He struckout 102 batters and walked only 19. In 10 starts, he booked two shutouts, one of which was a perfect game, despite throwing in front of dozens of professional scouts every time he took the mound.
Sunday night made it all worth it.
I try to stay very calm, he said. I don’t try to get too high or too low in any situation, but it was definitely a wave of excitement and it was great to be able to celebrate with my family.
I’ve worked hard and this has been my goal, but I was happier for my parents and my family with all the support they’ve given me. It was best to be able to share the experience with them.
Brun’s father, Alex, said he received more than 80 text messages on his phone Sunday night. Maddux said he had over 500. The family went to bed around 3:30 a.m.
The actual process went quickly, said Alex Bruns. We knew the Dodgers were a good opportunity. We met them with the scouting director and several people. Obviously I had never done this before so there was no way to be sure. But probably about Pick No. 27 we started talking. The whole process was done in about five minutes.
It was definitely a surreal moment. It’s hard for me to put into words right now. It was a very cool experience and I don’t think any of us will ever forget.
Maddux Bruns said he couldn’t think of a better organization to field than the defending Dodgers World Champion.
When you think of major league teams, you automatically think of the Yankees, the Red Sox and the Dodgers, he said. The Dodgers are known for letting their boys develop in the minors. It is definitely an organization that I dreamed of being a part of. It all went great.
