Packers Career Fires Leaderboard Changes After Investigating Pro Football References

1982 is the magical year for record-breaking records in the NFL. That season, the league began counting sacks as an official stat, giving pass-rushers an easy yardstick by which people could judge how effective a player is and how he’s taking down the quarterback.

The modern value of sacks can be debated, and Green Bay Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith would certainly love to have a lively discussion about the value of pressure versus sacks anytime. But pockets remain the easiest number to judge a pass-rushers production. As long as they played after 1982, that is.

But on Monday, Pro Football Reference released the results of close research by a few football researchers into game film in an effort to quantify pockets further back in NFL history. These two individuals have gone through a large number of official documents to try to recreate and explain the bags from the 1960 season. Click here for a detailed discussion of this research, which has shaken up many of the career and single season standings, both in the NFL as a whole and for teams with storied histories like the Packers.

In fact, the biggest result of this research as far as Green Bay is concerned is a change on top of the unofficial career rankings. Clay Matthews can no longer reliably claim to be the Packers’ greatest player in franchise history, as that title now belongs to a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played several decades earlier.

Here’s a look at some of the names that are now appearing or have risen significantly on the Packers leaderboard now that this data has been included.

New #1: Willie Davis

Davis, a creditable Hall of Famer and member of the Halls All-1960s Team, takes over the Packers top spot in career pockets based on this research. Davis is credited with a total of 93.5 sacks from 1960 to 1969, reaching that number thanks to an impressive run of All-Pro seasons in the middle of the decade.

Davis ripped off four consecutive double-digit sack seasons from 1964 to 1967, peaking at 14.5 in 1964. That also comes after a season with 13 sacks in 1962; he also earned first-team All-Pro honors for each of those five campaigns, four of which ended with the Packers winning the NFL Championship.

Ezra Johnson

Much of Ezra Johnson’s first-round career in Ezra Johnsons was counted after they became an official statistic in 1982, but his first five seasons in a Green Bay Packer didn’t get the credit they deserved. In particular Johnson’s 1978 season, in which he made his only trip to the Pro Bowl will go down as the second highest single-season sack in franchise history at 17.5. That is left behind only Tim Harris 19.5 song from 1989.

Previously, Johnson was credited with only 41.5 sacks as a Packer and 55.5 in total for his career. Those numbers climb to 82 and 96 with his first five seasons counted, and his Packers totals put him in third place behind Davis and Clay Matthews (83.5).

Lionel Aldridge

The other defensive end to Vince Lombard’s dominant teams of the mid-1960s was Aldridge, who played for the Packers from 1963 to 1971. Although Aldridge never made a Pro Bowl, he paired up with Davis to form a terrifying tandem, as the two each posted double-digit sacks in 1965 and 1966 (10 and 12.5 for Aldridge in those two respective years).

His newly recognized total of 62 sacks places him sixth in Packers lore, after Kabeer Gbaja Biamila (74.5) and Reggie White (68.5) in 4th and 5th.

Henry Jordan

Yes, the Lombardi Packers have a third defensive lineman in the top ten franchises, with defensive tackle Henry Jordan springing into action. Like Davis, Jordan is a Hall of Famer, and PFREF credits him with 52 sacks during his Packers career from 1960 to 1969. He could even climb a bit more in the rankings if there was a missed sack from the 1960 season, as he an All-Pro that year but currently shows no pockets.

Jordan’s five consecutive All-Pro nods testify to the consistency of his game, as he earned those honors every year from 1960 to 1964. It’s nice to see at least one statistic that shows how great he was on the inside of the line for over a decade.