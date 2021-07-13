Grief-stricken residents paint tennis court mural for baby killed by dog





A touching gesture has united a grieving community after a 5-week-old baby boy was run over by a family dog. Locals in Kariong, a suburb on the NSW Central Coast, have placed a heartwarming mural on the tennis court in tribute to the boy, who was tragically killed by his family’s American Staffordshire Terrier in Kariong, just after 2 o’clock Sunday. Police performed CPR on the 5-week-old baby before paramedics also unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate the baby. The boy’s parents were the only people home at the time of the attack. The 6-year-old dog, who had attacked another dog weeks earlier, was euthanized. Locals have added to the mural. Photo / News Corp Australia The locals have gathered around the grieving parents. A woman, Lisa, posted on a Facebook group with the original idea of ​​weaving a heart into a tennis court. “I just saw it on the news tonight about the tragedy of the Kariong family whose baby died early this morning,” she wrote on a Facebook group. “I can’t imagine the pain and grief. I don’t know the family. But I wonder if anyone has come up with a way to express some love for them in a public place in our community? “I plan to weave a big heart into the tennis court fence wire (with scrap strips) tomorrow at 4pm and pick up some candles. “I know we’re in lockdown. I’m not suggesting a group meeting. I’ll walk there for my daily practice. If you want to add anything to it, please do. I’ll take the responsibility of putting something up in a week or so to clear. “Rest in peace little one and may we wrap your family in love.” Related articles Another resident, Trace, applauded the tribute. “In the most sh***test and soul-wrenching days, from old to young, from family, friends and complete strangers we stand together,” she wrote in the same group. “I love your style KARIONG! You warm my heart when all it can do is break for these beautiful people and their beloved and adored baby boy. You are always welcome at my table x.” District Chief Detective Darryl Jobson, of the Brisbane Water Police in Gosford, said the death was “a matter of tragic proportions”. “A neighboring dog apparently came into the backyard and was unfortunately mauled by this dog,” Jobson said. “That was a separate incident, but that will also be part of our investigation.” Detective Inspector Jobson said the incident was “a matter of tragic proportions.” Photo / News Corp Australia Jobson also said the emergency services who were on the scene were devastated and would be given advice and support. “Our police did provide first aid on arrival. They did their best in the circumstances and were undoubtedly shocked,” he said. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

