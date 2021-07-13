Taekwon do, hockey background spear Podaras’ toughness | Sport

One of the words used more than once to describe West Virginia Miners’ catcher Straton Podaras is “tough.”

Looking back, it was something he had to develop at a young age. If you have an older sister who is constantly asserting her authority, someone who happens to be adept at the martial art of taekwondo becomes a necessary quality for survival.

“It’s just how I’ve always played the game,” Podaras said. “I grew up with an older sister who terrified me every day, kept me in line, and I think it paid off in the end.”

Really, it’s all Podaras has ever known.

He started playing sports at the age of 3, specifically taekwondo, hockey and baseball “the kind of sports where you get a little beat up,” he said. He started participating in taekwondo tournaments at the age of 8 and joined Kelsey three times in qualifying for the Junior Olympics. He came away with a bronze medal twice.

How did Kelsey do?

“My older sister won gold every year,” Podaras proudly offered.

As Podaras got a little older, the native Glen Head, NY, became more competitive in hockey. Reluctantly, he gave up taekwondo to focus on hockey and baseball. He and Kelsey both had a red belt when they stopped training, and did not achieve a black belt just because they were not 17 years old to test.

A few years later, he saw that baseball would become his chance to play athletics professionally. After his sophomore year of high school, he hung up on his skates and concentrated entirely on the tools of ignorance.

“Winter is the off-season and I would be lifting more to gain weight if I wanted to fulfill my dreams of high-level baseball. I had to prioritize that,” Podaras said. “I would say I was a solid high school hockey player. I was nothing special. I was an average player on the team. I’ve always been a much better baseball player, so in my sophomore year of high school I was like, okay, this is what my future will be.”

If there is a position on the baseball field that exemplifies toughness, the catcher is that one. From wearing a mask and chest and shin pads in sometimes extreme heat and humidity, to being pelted by dirty balls and throws in the sand, not to mention the potential clash with runners trying to score, not everyone can do it. On.

“I like him because he’s rock hard,” said Miners manager Tim Epling. “You don’t get a lot of people harder than that guy. I’ve seen him hit twice in the same hand. He got hit in the back of the hand with a club, then he gets to work and the guy throws a high inside fastball and drills the same hand. And he hops around like a hot potato. I think, ‘Oh, Lord. He’s ready.’

“He looks at me and says, ‘Let me try to feel this thing out and I’ll let you know. Let me try swinging.’ “I mean, he wouldn’t come out. I think we sat him down one day and he’s there the next day.”

Podaras has had a successful season for the Miners, although last week’s road trip derailed his and the team’s momentum. The Miners lost all five games during the trip. Sunday’s game in Chillicothe was postponed and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, dropping seven in a row.

Podaras struggled throughout the trip, going 2-for-16 with an RBI to see his average drop from .458 to .375. Returning home to play Johnstown Tuesday and Chillicothe Wednesday, the Miners are now 2-7 in the second half, making for a steep climb into the Prospect League playoffs.

But someone as tough as Podaras won’t succumb to the pressure.

“It’s hard. Some days in baseball the pitching gets better for the pitching and some days the batting takes the pitching. It’s just been some tough games where the attack will have a bad day or the pitching will have a bad day will have and it’s kind of a perfect storm,” Podaras said.

“Baseball has its ups and downs, so it looks like we’ll probably win a seven-game streak at some point. That’s the way the game is.”

Among other things, the toughness of Podaras has not gone unnoticed by scouts during Podaras’s career. As a new look for MLB freshmen unfolds, the University of Radford product hopes to stand a chance.

He knows it’s a bull’s eye. There may have been a chance last year, but when Covid-19 ended Minor League Baseball and with MLB’s contraction plan in the works, the draft was reduced from 40 rounds to just five. This year’s draft, which started on Sunday, is just 20 rounds.

Podaras, who returned to Radford as a graduating student this spring and hit .302 with eight doubles, two homeruns and 27 runs batted in, just wants a chance.

“I hope someone gives me the chance to play and I want to make the most of it and prove that I can do it,” he said. “I know I can do it; it’s just getting a chance. I just need a chance so I can prove myself.”

“I’ve talked to scouts, some people I know, and you’ve got some of them saying the same thing. He’s a good one and they’re planning to watch him,” Epling said. “I hope it happens. I wouldn’t like to lose him, but that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to try to help kids get to that level. That’s why we do what we do.”

If someone doesn’t give him a chance, they might have an angry big sister to deal with.

lll

Former Miners pitcher Logan Workman was drafted Monday by the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh round (No. 221).

Workman made 18 relief appearances for the Miners in 2018. He was 3-1 with two saves and an average of 6.96 earned points. He gave up 34 hits, struckout 34 and walked 25 in 31 innings.

Workman was a three-time All-American at Lee University this season. He was 8-1 with a 1.81 ERA, leading the Flames to the Gulf South Conference regular season championship and their first-ever appearance in the NCAA South Region. He was 13-1 the last two seasons with a 1.21 ERA and struckout 110 batters in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

The draft will close on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

