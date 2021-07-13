Fang Lay ready for sixth Olympics

Michaela Meade

A Bundoora table tennis star will make history at the 2021 Olympics.

Jian Fang Lay will join Equestrians Mary Hanna as Australia’s first women to compete in six Olympics for the nation.

Fang Lay, 48, was announced last month to replace Stephanie Sang, who withdrew from the table tennis team.

Fang Lay said she never thought she would make history and hopes her achievement can inspire others.

I hope this will inspire more girls to play table tennis, she said.

As long as you have a dream, anything is possible.

I will make my team proud, give everything and fight for every point.

Fang Lay said her family was a big motivation for her.

I have to thank my family man and two boys, my friends Warren and Jane, who support me and keep me going, Fang Lay said.

Without their support, without their strength, it would have been impossible for me to continue playing table tennis.

My family keeps me motivated Table tennis is our family sport.

The boys like it a lot and we always play in the garage.

Without their support I would never be where I am today.

Fang Lay is currently ranked as the number 156 in the world, according to the International Table Tennis Federation’s ranking system.

Fang Lays top spot was number 51 in October 2018.

Fang Lay said her father is responsible for her love of table tennis.

My father was the one who helped me in table tennis when I was six, she said.

He really loved the sport and he was the one who encouraged me to play.

He trained me and made me fall in love with the sport.

And since then I have never stopped playing.

I owe it all to him.

Where I am now is all thanks to him.

Fang Lay is considered one of the greatest table tennis players in the country, with 13 international competition medals, including seven Commonwealth Games medals, 24 Oceania titles and 30 national titles, earned during her decades of competition.

Fang Lay will be joined in Tokyo by Michelle Bromley, Melissa Tapper, Chris Yan, David Powell and Heming Hu.

Fang Lay said she would be playing table tennis for a long time to come.

Table tennis is good exercise for the mind, fitness and reaction, she said.

Everyone enjoys it. And that’s why I keep playing table tennis.

Speaking of her goals for Tokyo, Fang Lay said she would just do her best.

My goal is to do my best and get the best result for Australia, she said.

Everything is possible.

Fang Lay will compete in the women’s teams and singles events during the Games, which begin on Friday, July 23.