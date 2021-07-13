Three Blue Devils drafted on day two of MLB Draft

DENVER The Duke baseball team saw a trio of Blue Devils selected in the second through tenth rounds on day two of the 2021 MLB Draft, hosted at the Bellco Theater in Denver.

Junior Ethan Murray emphasized Duke’s selections when he was taken 147th overall pick (fifth round) by the Milwaukee Brewers. Senior Joey Loperfido followed when the Houston Astros singled him out as number 208 overall (seventh round). graduated student Peter Matt closed out the rosters on day two when he was taken in the 10th round with the 304th overall pick.

Murray’s fifth round roster was Duke’s ninth player in the top five of the last 10 checkers. In addition, in eight of the past nine years, a Blue Devil has been picked in the top five rounds of the draft.

Monday’s three draft picks brought Duke’s total rosters to 108 all-time and 30 under head coach Chris Pollard .

Round 5, choose 147 Ethan Murray Milwaukee Brewers

Murray was a staple in the Duke infield, starting in all 128 games he played in during his three-year career. The shortstop cut .292/.392/.432 with 26 doubles, six triples and nine home runs while tied 76 times in his Duke tenure. The native of Crozet, Va., collected consensus freshman All-America accolades and was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2019 after leading the team in on-base percentage (.391) and second in batting average (.305) , RBIs (40) and runs scored (48). Murray hit .297 as a junior and also hit 13 doubles, 34 walks and four triples. His 34 walks and four triples were in the top 10 of the ACC. On April 13, 2021 against Campbell, Murray made his name in the NCAA history books when he became just the ninth player in NCAA Division I history to hit two triples in one inning. Murray became the second player drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers to join Jeff Becker as the 596this pick in the 1998 MLB Draft.

“Ethan is a real gym rat on the ballpark.” said Pollard. “He loves to play the game and his work ethic is second to none. His understanding of the process coupled with his work ethic will make him a great professional baseball player. I have no doubt that Ethan has the skills to play shortstop in the pro baseball.”

Round 7, choose 208 Joey Loperfido Houston Astros

Loperfido was described as having a Swiss army knife during his time at Duke. He played in the infield in his first and second seasons before moving to the outfield as a junior and senior. The native of Haddonfield, NJ, helped Duke make history on multiple occasions in his four years as a member of the first team to make three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, achieve two Super Regionals and win an ACC Baseball Championship. Loperfido was named 2018 Freshman All-American, 2021 Second Team All-ACC outfielder, and the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship Tournament MVP. After electing to return to Duke after not being drafted in the abbreviated 2020 MLB draft, Loperfido led the program and was among the ACC leaders with a .374 batting average, a .473 percentage on it. base, 77 hits, 19 doubles and 56 runs scored. Loperfido cut .317/.419/.488 during his career, appearing and starting in 170 games. He finishes his Duke career rankings in the top-20 in program history in batting average (.317), percentage on-base (.419), home runs (18), runs scored (142), stolen bases (41) and hit by pitch (31). Loperfido becomes the second Blue Devil drafted by the Houston Astros.

“I’m really grateful to Joey for everything he’s done to take Duke’s baseball program to the next level,” said Pollard. “He leaves Durham as one of the winningest players and best leaders in the history of the program. He will become a consummate professional within the Astros organization.”

Round 10, Pick 304 Peter Matt Chicago Cubs

Matt was an explosive player and joined the Duke squad after four seasons with Penn. The outfielder boasted of both strength and speed to become a dangerous addition to the Blue Devils lineup. Matt finished his career with .306/.377/.474 with 38 doubles, 7 triples, 19 home runs, 106 RBI’s and 34 stolen bases. In his only season as a Blue Devil, Matt quickly made an impression. He was in third place on the team in batting average (.297) and hits (65) while finishing second in home runs (15). The Larchmont, NY native was great on the basic trails, stealing 15 bases to lead the club and being in the top 10 in the ACC and in Duke history. Matt is the first Blue Devil in the program’s history to hit 15 home runs and steal 15 bases in one season. In addition, Matt worked with RJ scare to become the second duo in program history to each hit 15 or more home runs in a season. He recorded 19 multi-hit games and four multi-home run games as a Blue Devil. Matt is only the second player in the program’s history to be drafted by the Chicago Cubs.

“Peter bolstered our attack in 2021 with an elite combination of power and speed,” Pollard said. “What an incredible fifth year of eligibility. A Duke master’s degree from the Fuqua School of Business, an ACC Championship, and now an opportunity in professional baseball with the Chicago Cubs. I couldn’t be happier for him.”

The MLB Draft continues on Tuesday when rounds 11-20 take place. Coverage begins at noon on MLB.com.

