Sports
Prep boys hockey: Duluth East hires Pitoscia to replace Randolph as coach
Duluth East has hired Steve Pitoscia as head coach of the Greyhounds boys’ hockey program, the school announced Monday night.
A former player at East himself, Pitoscia was the head coach of the Greyhounds Bantam AA program for 17 seasons from 2001 to 18. He was previously an assistant coach for the Greyhounds (2000-01) and Duluth Marshall (2018-19).
Coach Pitoscia has an exceptional track record of success at many different levels of hockey, Duluth East Activities Director Shawn Roed said in a Duluth School District press release. That combined with his passion makes him the ideal person to lead the program into the future.
Pitoscia coached the previous two seasons in Omaha, Nebraska, where he led the Omaha Mastery AAA hockey programs 18U and 16U teams, as well as scouting for the Omaha Lancers of the Tier I junior United States Hockey League.
Being a part of the Eastern hockey program has always meant a lot to me, Pitoscia said in the release. I am excited and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead it.
Longtime coach Mike Randolph resigned as coach of the Greyhounds on June 1 after 36 years (1988-2003, 2004-21) and 658 wins the third highest ever for a high school coach in Minnesota and 49 behind record holder Lorne Grosso of Rochester mayo.
Under Randolph, the Greyhounds went to 18 Class AA state tournaments, finishing second six times and winning two titles, in 1995 and 1998.
Randolph cited parental pressure and a lack of administrative support as reasons for his resignation last month. He was investigated by the school district in the spring after complaints were filed against him.
The Greyhounds have finished below .500 for the past two seasons, the first time in 67 years, and were never able to compete in the 2020-21 postseason due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
I look forward to working hard to maintain the high standard that Coach Randolph has set for the program over the past three decades, Pitoscia said in the press release. Most importantly, I look forward to working with the team. I am excited to learn about each of them and get to know them all. Ultimately, this is about the young men in that locker room and giving them a great high school experience.
