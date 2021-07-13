Sports
Negotiations underway with top pick Jordan Lawlar
After a report surfaced Monday night that the New York Mets had already agreed to their top pick, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker and Diamondbacks scouting director Deric Ladnier were asked if his club had begun negotiations with shortstop Jordan Lawlar, who placed sixth in the standings. achieved general classification. choose on Sunday evening.
Yes, we talked, Ladnier said there is definitely a dialogue. I’ll leave it at that until we’re a little further down the road.
Lawlar’s signability remains a question, especially for a team that failed to sign its top pick, infielder Matt McLain, three years ago. However, multiple sources at other clubs said they would be surprised if Lawlar did not sign despite his commitment to Vanderbilt.
Sources with four other organizations said their clubs’ scouting departments did not consider Lawlar a signability issue as long as he was included high in the draft. Teams conduct prospect drafting due diligence to gauge their likelihood to sign.
A source said his team had expected Lawlar to sign if he finished in the top seven or eight; two others said within the Top 10. Another simply said it wouldn’t be a problem to take Lawlar where the Diamondbacks took him.
The sixth overall pick has a closing value of $5.74 million. Clubs can exceed the total design allocation by up to 5 percent, but would lose future design choices as a penalty for spending beyond that. A club receives compensation for an unsigned player in the following years.
The Diamondbacks have given no indication of how far along the negotiations with Lawlar are. Clubs often have a deal with a player – or at least the framework of an agreement – before they actually select him.
Lawlar, who was the highest-rated player on both Baseball America and ESPN’s draft rankings, is represented by agent Greg Genske. He attended high school at Jesuit College Prep in Dallas.
According to the New York Posts Joel Sherman, Rocker, who was selected as 10th, will receive a $6 million bonus. That would be about 26 percent higher than slot ($4.74 million), one of the larger over-slot deals to top the list in recent years.
Day 2 summary
The Diamondbacks selected 10 players on the second day of the draft on Monday, landing a few college position players with their first two picks before going with pitchers with six of their last eight selections.
Auburn shortstop Ryan Bliss was the Diamondbacks second round pick at number 42 overall. Bliss is undersized at 5 foot-9, 165 pounds, but he hit .365 this season with 23 walks and strikeouts 30 in 237 at bats. He also hit for more power, hitting 15 home runs than he had done earlier in his career.
Ladnier said the team liked Bliss’s ability to control the zone and perhaps tap into some power, adding that his defensive versatility could also be an asset. The Diamondbacks plan to develop him as a shortstop and also expose him to second base and midfield, Ladnier said.
With their comp pick after the second round, the Diamondbacks took Miami catcher Adrian Del Castillo at number 67 overall. Del Castillo went into the spring and was considered one of the best pure hitters in college baseball, but he slipped after a bad year at the plate.
We’ve only seen this kid dominate the ball for a long time, said Ladnier. It was just a tough year for him. He would be the first to admit it.
The club made history with its third-round selection when right-handed Jacob Steinmetz became the first known practicing Orthodox Jewish player to be called up.
