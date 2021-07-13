Sports
Cricket fraternity reacts to Italy beating England in Euro 2020 2020 final
Italy defeated England to win the Euro 2020 final and won the European Championship for the first time since 1968. The thrilling game ended in Italy’s penalty shootout as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved England two penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win at Wembley Stadium.
Luke Shaw had given England a dream start with a brilliant goal after two minutes, but Italy, which was halftime in the first half, took command in the second half thanks to an equalizer by Leonardo Bonucci after 67 minutes.
After 90 minutes and extra time, the match went into a penalty shootout. It was the first penalty shootout final since Czechoslovakia defeated West Germany in 1976.
Twitterati react after Ravi Shastri attends Wimbledon final
The giant keeper saved from Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after Marcus Rashford hit a post, while Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci and Domenico Berardi all scored for the Italians.
This victory will be celebrated in Italy after they lost in the final in 2000 and 2012.
The 67,000 pro-England fans at Wembley were heartbroken when England failed to take it home in their first major final since winning the World Cup 55 years ago.
Not only was the football club ecstatic after Italy defeated England in the final, the cricket world was also delighted with the victory of the Giorgio Chiellini-led Italian team over Harry Kane’s England.
The cricket fraternity took to Twitter to share their joy and congratulate Italy and console England after a stellar Euro 2020 final.
Here are the tweets:
Sources
2/ https://circleofcricket.com/category/social_scoop/67064/cricket-fraternity-reacts-to-italy-defeating-england-in-euro-2020-final
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]