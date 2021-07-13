Wayne County Footballers Shine in North/South All Star Football Game

RICHMOND, Ind. The end zone was no stranger to the two Wayne County representatives at the Indiana Football Coaches Association North/South All-Star Classic.

Five-star kicker Gage Puterbaugh and Centerville quarterback Ryan Dickenson left their mark on the field at Anderson University on July 9. Dickenson, who switched to cornerback for the game, scored the first points of the game when he intercepted for a touchdown. Puterbaugh was the South team’s top kicker, scoring multiple touchbacks and a solid 41-yard punt in traffic.

In their last time representing their high schools on the field, Puterbaugh and Dickenson helped the South to a dominant 45-7 victory.

“I learned more from the other players there than from any other football experience,” said Dickenson. “It was great. It was just a really cool experience.”

“I was finally able to show (my ability) to some of the best coaches in the state,” Puterbaugh said. “I felt really fulfilled to make that happen.”

Dickenson was joined during the game and throughout practice week by Centerville head coach Kyle Padgett and defensive coordinator Briendle Fletcher. Dickenson said he was nominated as a cornerback rather than quarterback because they thought he had a better chance of being selected, and he teamed up with Fletcher, who was the All-Star defensive back coach, during the three practice sessions leading up to the showcase.

Dickenson, of course, was a little nervous going into the game as he had to shake off the rust of defense, which he played through his first three high school seasons, but not as a senior when he threw 19 TDs and 953 yards behind center.

So he just approached the game hoping to do his job, but took full advantage of his opportunity.

“As soon as he threw it, it was almost like he threw it at me,” Dickenson said of his interception. “I just made sure I didn’t drop it, then I had green grass in front of me.”

“I ran to (Dickenson) and I grabbed him and I was like, ‘Dude, you just set the tone for the whole game,'” Puterbaugh said. “We really made history. It was the biggest difference in scoring ever in that game, and it was the first time South won in eight years.”

RELATED:Seton’s Luke Leverton Stars at IHSBCA North-South All-Star Baseball Series

As Dickenson’s moment came in the opening frame, Puterbaugh showed his skills from start to finish. He said he was originally selected to be the South’s punter, but won the kickoff and long field goals during training week.

Puterbaugh, who claims never to get nervous before outings, was energized by the sold-out crowd. He admitted it was a different feeling to be on the winning side of the ball after a 1-7 senior season, but said it was exciting to show the improvements he’s made since last fall.

He cited improved leg strength and flexibility as noticeable changes, which he attributes to spending a lot of time in the weight room. Puterbaugh said he can now consistently reach the back of the end zone on kick-off, a feat he never thought he would achieve.

“It’s crazy. I’ve been watching videos of how I’ve been kicking for the past year, and the drastic improvement I’ve made,” Puterbaugh said. “If you had told me in my sophomore year that I would be a collegiate athlete, I wouldn’t have believed you because I struggled to get it to the 10-yard line, 15-yard line when I first started running.” spades. It’s been a huge journey.”

Football futures diverge

Though the two local stars shared the field one last time as high school students, their football futures are divided. Puterbaugh plays at NAIA Marian University next season, while Dickenson decided to end his career as a Bulldog.

Dickenson clarified that it was not because of the schools recruiting him, but that he would not be 100% all-in. He will instead focus on school and leave his future career and the football field in the past.

“It would be so very different from high school football. At that point it almost turns into a job and it’s a lot of time,” Dickenson said. “I was just happy with the way my career ended and happy with the relationships I built with my high school soccer team, and I didn’t want to end on a bad way if I played my freshman year of college football and let that be my last memory to be.”

However, Puterbaugh and Dickenson share fond memories of their time playing high school football and are happy that their last time representing their respective schools was a successful one.

Puterbaugh has credited his football experience with teaching him to stay positive even when he or the team wasn’t playing well. He referred to a game against MountVernon last season, which he called his worst game ever, after which Westview Elementary School principal Steve Jones texted him some positivity after the game. He said it helped him get ahead.

Dickenson is grateful for the friends and coaches he met along the way, and for finishing his football career with a perfect 8-0 conference record as a senior, and now a pick-six as an All Star.

“I’m always grateful for all the community support because the community has been huge all these years,” Puterbaugh said. “When my junior season hit, the support was insane…everyone was always there if I needed anything.”

“(Centerville football) will definitely be a memory that will never go away. It was just the best four years of my life,” Dickenson said. “Especially with this last season, our team was so close and that was a big part of our success. It was just a lot of relationships with players and coaches that I will have for the rest of my life.”

Gus Martin is a sports and education reporter at Palladium-Item. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_PI and contact him at [email protected] or 765-729-4742.