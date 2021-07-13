Girls Tennis Coach of the Year Dave Lipe from Edwardsville





EDWARDSVILLE – In a pandemic year where so much has been lost cannot be regained, the Edwardsville Tigers girls tennis managed to produce at least one alternate reality.

Edwardsville celebrated a section championship for the first time since 2016. For the Tigers and every other team in the state, the season ended when the IHSA state tournament was canceled.

“It doesn’t feel like the season should be over,” said sophomore junior Hannah Colbert, a state qualifier after teaming up with senior Chloe Trimpe to win a sectional doubles title. But over, that was it. And from covid restrictions that took away the traditional challenges of the Edwardsville schedule, the Tigers have remained virtually unchallenged. The Tigers set a double record of 18-3 — all three defeats came from their second-team entry to the top flight over Edwardsville’s Heather Bradshaw Invite — and pinned a Southwestern Conference championship on the sectional plaque to Dave Lipe. another honor as the 2020 Telegraph Girls Tennis Coach of the Year.

“Back-to-back conference championships and winning the conference tournament was a huge achievement,” said Lipe, whose Tigers won titles on all nine SWC Tourney flights to win the conference title for the 11th time in 12 years. “It meant the strength of this team from head to toe. The section win was a very tough win for our kids because a lot of things didn’t go our way. The girls persevered and fought with a lot of class.”

In 2019, the Edwardsville schedule pitted the Tigers in 15 of their 24 duals against competition from suburban Chicago or elite Missouri programs. IHSA rules stemming from COVID-19 banned travel outside the Metro East and the Tigers had no equal in the region. Edwardsville went 5-0 in SWC duals, winning 43 of 45 individual matches. Three Tigers – Colbert (34-0), Trimpe (32-0) and junior Telegraph Player of the Year Chloe Koons (34-0) – finished the season unbeaten. Seniors Morgan Marshall (29-1) and Grace Hackett (25-1) were beaten once and senior Emma Herman (29-2) twice. Throughout it all in a season so often told no by the pandemic, the Tigers had 26 different girls — including 13 seniors — playing at least one game. Senior Rhianna Huebner, who first played tennis when fall volleyball was postponed to spring, set a 13-1 record. There were other success stories in a season that almost wasn’t. In a season that was not a state tournament, the Tigers found motivation elsewhere. “These girls knew they were going to get much of their best competition in training, so practice probably became more important than in other years,” said Lipe, who finished his 27th season as Tigers girls’ coach with 443 double wins. “It has been a year of remarkable efforts from our coaches, Kirk Schlueter, Emily Cimarolli and Jonathan Koons, who have done a fantastic job of keeping the kids focused.”

