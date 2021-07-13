Field Hockey Iowa Announces Fall 2021 Schedule





The Hawkeyes face a competitive schedule in 2021-22, opening the season against Wake Forest and North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Jerod Ringwald Iowa forward Maddy Murphy walks the ball to the corner for a penalty corner during an Iowa-Michigan State field hockey game at Grant Field on Friday, March 26, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 5-0.

After a 2020-21 spring campaign that saw Iowa field hockey reach the Final Four of the NCAA tournament, the Hawkeyes face a rapid turnaround for the upcoming 2021 fall season. Iowa played a condensed, only Big Ten slate in the postponed 2020-21 spring season due to COVID-19. Despite the conference-only schedule, three Big Ten teams entered the 12-team NCAA tournament in April. The Hawkeyes have another full 2021-22 season this fall, but the spring slate gives Iowa less rest than the usual off-season. After an exhibition game against Northwestern on August 21 in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes open the season by hosting the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Grant Field. Iowa will play Wake Forest on August 27 as its first non-conference game in 2020-21. That same weekend, the Hawkeyes get another shot at three-time defending NCAA champion North Carolina on August 29. Iowa lost 3-0 to the Tar Heels in the NCAA Tournament Final Four in the spring, and the Hawkeyes are looking forward to a chance to take on North Carolina at Grant Field. We couldn’t be happier to get another chance at [North Carolina] and to start the season with a bang, senior striker Maddy Murphy said. It will certainly boost our motivation in the coming weeks. After the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Iowa will face four non-conference opponents before the Big Ten schedule begins. The Hawkeyes travel to Boston, Massachusetts, to play the University of New Hampshire and Boston University on September 4 and 5, respectively. RELATED:Iowa Field Hockey Returns Full Squad for 2021-22 Season A week later, Iowa hosts Ohio University on September 10 and St. Louis University on September 12 in Iowa City. Iowa opens road Big Ten play against Indiana on September 17. The Hawkeyes opened the 2020-21 season against the Hoosiers with a 1-0 loss in Virginia Beach, Virginia. That same weekend, Iowa takes on Louisville in a non-conference game in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 19. In one of the biggest road tests of the season in Iowa, the Cardinals advanced to the NCAA Tournament Final Four in the spring 2020-21 season before falling. to Michigan, 2-1. A doubleheader at home against Penn State on September 24 and 28 will be followed by an east coast road trip to Maryland and Rutgers on October 1 and 3. The Hawkeyes beat Penn State twice in the 2020-21 season at Virginia Beach, both times 1-0. Last season in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes shared their doubleheader with Maryland, with the Terrapins winning the first game 1-0 and Iowa winning the second 3-0. The second half of a two-week road trip in Iowas takes the Hawkeyes to Michigan, where Iowa will conquer the state of Michigan on October 8 and Central Michigan on October 10. With a tough schedule, the Hawkeyes have time to rest before the postseason kicks off. Iowa will play NCAA Tournament runner-up Michigan in Iowa City on October 15, and Ohio State on October 17. The Hawkeyes will then have 11 days off before closing the regular season against Northwestern on October 29. The 2021 Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament will be held in New Brunswick, New Jersey, from November 4 through November 7. The NCAA Field Hockey Tournament begins November 12 at campus locations.

