Manikas personal coach on Tokyo flight: The Tribune India





Vinayak Padmadeo Tribune News Service New Delhi, July 12 The last minute changes to the final list of the Indian delegation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo have raised eyebrows. Fencer CA Bhavani Devi’s mother CA Ramani travels to the Games as the team manager of the fencing contingent. Sanmay Paranjpe, the personal coach of table tennis player Manika Batra, is also going to be the team manager. Madhukant Pathak, who was imprisoned for his alleged role in the misappropriation of funds during the 2011 National Games in Jharkhand, will become the team manager of the athletics team. Pathak was the treasurer of the organizing committee of the National Games and it is alleged that an amount of Rs 28 crore was embezzled during the event. Pathak’s inclusion irritated IOA Vice President Sudhanshu Mittal, who called it an embarrassing situation for the sports organization. “This man went to prison on charges of corruption. This is embarrassing. How can you send someone like him as part of the official delegation,” Mittal told The Tribune. “I will write to the Prime Minister about this embarrassing situation. We are all ashamed of this,” he added. Ramani’s inclusion was equally surprising, as both Bhavani’s coach Nicola Zanotti and psychologist Angelo Carnemolla will be by her side in Tokyo. IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta clarified that Ramani’s recording was requested by the athlete and since IOA does not bear her expenses, her name was cleared. “Bhavani requested both the IOA and the Ministry to admit her mother. We have taken her in because IOA does not bear her costs. She will stay outside the Games Village,” Mehta said. TTFI surprised Meanwhile, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has decided to welcome the inclusion of Paranjpe after an initial surprise after being asked to provide passport details of Manika’s coach. MP Singh, who also travels as part of the delegation as the team manager of the TT contingent, said that while not opposing Paranjpe’s inclusion, they had sought out a few basic details about the coach’s stay in Tokyo. However, sources have told this correspondent that the officials were not happy with this development. “We are not against his inclusion. We’re actually glad he’s here. We just asked for basic details as the information was requested from us about his passport details,” Singh said. “We just asked them where he will be staying and things about his travels, that’s all. We are not against athletes who travel with their personal coaches,” he added.

