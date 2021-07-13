Five Vols Selected in MLB Drafts First 10 Rounds





Tennessee baseball set a record with five players drafted in the first ten rounds of the MLB Draft. Chad Dallas, Liam Spence, Max Ferguson, Connor Pavolony and Jake Rucker were all called up today. Dallas went to the Blue Jays in the fourth round at 121; Spence goes to the north side of Chicago prepared by the cubs at 154; Ferguson followed Spence to the Padres just six places later at 160; then somewhat surprisingly, Connor Pavolony went to the Orioles at 197 while Tennessee’s leader in hits and doubles, Jake Rucker, was selected by the Minnesota Twins at pick 219. Most lists I looked at had rated Rucker as roughly the 125-150th best player in the draft, while Pavolony usually scored lower in the 200s. MLB held the first round of the draft Sunday night, and Tennessee and infielder Brady House’s signature went no. 11 general to the Washington Nationals. The rather unlikely house makes it to Tennessee, and here’s some context as to why: The MLB assigns dollar values ​​to each draft spot in the first 10 rounds of draft, and determines how much bonus money teams are allowed to spend on the relative pick. The money allocated to Houses slot is approximately $4.5 million. The house here didn’t court the Tennessee total, but still the five picks in the first 10 rounds broke the Mention of Four Vols set three times in 2001, 2005 and 2019. House was one of three members of Tennessee’s 2021 recruiting class to be drafted, and they were all infielders. Shortstop Ryan Spikes went to the Rays in the 3rd round, while second baseman Dayton Dooney was drafted by the Royals in the 6th round. House and Spikes are new freshmen, while Dooney is a JUCO transfer. They have until August 1 to sign with the teams they have drafted. House and Spikes are both 5 star signers according to 14powers dot com. Who knows what it may or may not mean, but Spikes tweeted this around 2pm this afternoon: Some other baseball events worth mentioning: First, Blade Tidwell was named Freshman All-American by D1 Baseball today. Tidwell went 10-3 with a 3.74 ERA while picking up 90 Ks and 34 walks as the Tennessees Sunday starter. Sky seems to be the limit for Mr. Tidwells. Then Tennessee signer Chase Burns announced that he would push through his signing to Tennessee rather than pursue the majors, at least for now. Burns is quite widely regarded as a top 100 MLB prospect, but was not selected in the first 10 rounds of the draft. Burns brings significant swing-and-miss potential as a pitcher, something the Vols lacked (mainly due to injuries to Jackson Leath and Ben Joyce) outside of Dallas and Tidwell last season. His fastball is in the upper 90s, although he sometimes had trouble controlling it. Just a guess here, but I’d say those problems locating that fastball kept it from getting drafted as early as he would have liked. Burns has a slider, curve and changeup as secondary pitches, where the change is the best and the breaking pitches need some tweaking. Once he starts school with the Vols, he cannot enter the draft again until a) his junior or senior season or b) he is at least 21 years old.

