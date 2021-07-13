Tennis flourishes in Shropshire | Shropshire Star





Tennis Shropshire’s tennis venues continue to attract new members with Telford Tennis Center among the counties’ success stories since reopening early last month. Many clubs in Shropshire have noticed strong demand from people of all ages eager to pick up a racket since tennis was allowed to resume earlier this year when Covid restrictions began to be lifted. High interest rates are welcome news for the county tennis community, with Simon Jones, the president of Tennis Shropshire, delighted to see tennis thriving. Its very encouraging, he said. A number of clubs are busy and the number of new members continues to grow. Having Wimbledon canceled last year, being available again this year for people to enjoy right now, and the fact that the grass pitch season has continued this year and is now back on track really helped. It’s great to see programs and initiatives doing exceptionally well across the province. Telford Tennis Center is one of the locations in the county where interest has increased since its reopening on June 1. After being closed for over a year, around 200 players now play regularly at the , which has four indoor acrylic courts and four more outdoor courts. We Do Tennis runs the coaching program at the Telford Tennis Centre, with Nigel Hunter, a director of the company, who has been pleased with the response from the local population. He said: We run all coaching at Telford Tennis Center in conjunction with Telford & Wrekin Council, who once again manage the building. The center was closed for 15 months from its initial shutdown last March before recently reopening on June 1. There’s a great buzz and it’s a great opportunity to be back. It’s a real testament to some of our coaches who had people play in the Telford area in the parks during the time the center was closed. Telford Tennis Center is such a great facility that is now operational again. It’s timed perfectly now that Wimbledon is happening and tennis is just in high demand. Nigel is encouraged by the numbers coming in to play in the center but stressed there is room for more with Nikki Hoy and Tim Calver leading the coaching team. He said: After being closed for so long, we were aiming to have 100 people playing regularly by this stadium, so quickly doubling our initial expectation is a great sign and many more will follow. We have conducted many LTA Youth Start courses, an initial coaching trajectory of six weeks, where children also receive a racket, a shirt and a set of tennis balls. We have summer camps planned for the juniors and we just want to go ahead and have a full program of activities. Nigel is eager to get the message across to the local community what a fantastic facility they have so close to home. The members of Wrekin & Telford Tennis Community who were recently named regional winners for the Midlands of the Communities and Parks Award at the annual LTA Awards are among those who already enjoy playing at Telford Tennis Centre. Nigel added: The club is based in the center and we feel we have a really strong three way partnership between We Do Tennis, Wrekin & Telford Tennis Club and the council. The center is hidden at the back of Oakengates Leisure Centre. People probably wouldn’t realize we have such a great facility like this. The doors are open again and we have a new team there, a new energy, so we just want to get as many people playing tennis as possible. It’s not just in Telford Tennis Center where Nigel has noticed a real feel-good factor around tennis in the county. In his role at We Do Tennis, the company also runs local coaching programs at Albrighton Tennis Club, Church Stretton Lawn Tennis Club, Claverley Tennis Club, Cleobury Mortimer Tennis Club, Criftins Tennis Club and Longden Tennis Club. We have never experienced a level of demand and interest rates like there has been since the lifting of lockdown restrictions, he added. Tennis is an outdoor sport that naturally lends itself to social distancing. As a sport, it has just really emerged as an opportunity for people to get active again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shropshirestar.com/sport/grassroots/2021/07/13/tennis-thriving-in-shropshire/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos