Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bhavani’s mother, Manika’s ‘personal coach’ on Tokyo list; Sai Praneeth’s Indonesian coach becomes ‘extra official’ | News Tokyo Olympics





NEW DELHI: Tokyo-bound fencer, CA Bhavani Devi, wouldn’t look too far for motivation when it comes to performing at her first Olympics. Her mother will join her as ‘team manager’. For example, table tennis player Manika Batra will have her ‘personal coach’ for guidance during her training sessions and competition matches in Tokyo.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has named Bhavani’s mother, CA Sundhararaman Ramani, in its four-member fencing contingent, while Manika’s coach-cum-exercise partner, Sanmay Paranjape of Pune, has been included in the list of officials tied to Tokyo as the personal coach of the star. In the six-man TT team, which consists of men’s singles players G Sathiyan and Achanta Sharath Kamal (also in mixed doubles with Manika), only Manika has been given this privilege. In March 2019, Manika had described Paranjape as her ‘exercise partner’.

Both Ramani and Paranjape will be counted as “additional civil servants,” meaning they will travel to Tokyo “at no cost to the government,” but their costs will be borne by the IOA. They stay in a hotel outside the Athletes Village. Sources have been informed that an office holder of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has requested clarification from the IOA about Paranjape’s nature of work as a ‘P’ category coach.

Ramani is accredited as a P-TAP (Personal-Training Assist Program), which allows her to visit Bhavani in the practice/training hall and competition venue to attend her matches from the spectator gallery. Her accreditation does not allow her to officially stay in the village or visit the athletes’ dining hall. It was learned that Bhavani had requested the IOA to include her mother’s name on the quota list. Bhavani’s coach Nicola Zanotti and sports psychologist Angelo Carnemolla travel in official capacity.

During the London Olympics, tennis star Sania Mirza’s mother, Naseema, traveled with the five-member contingent as team manager. At the 2018 Gold Coast CWG, after badminton ace Saina Nehwal threatened to pull out of the event after denying her father Harvir Singh permission to stay in the village, the IOA had a ‘no-parents’ vote policy formulated for the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. However, for the Tokyo Olympics, the IOA seems to have put policy on the back burner.

PV Sindhu – the country’s biggest hope for medals at the Games – had both of her wishes fulfilled after her Korean coach, Park Tae Sang, and physiotherapist Evangline Baddam were named to the contingent in the official capacity. However, this resulted in B Sai Praneeth’s coach, Indonesia’s Agus Dwi Santoso, being relegated to P-TAP accreditation as an additional official, without access to Praneeth in the village. Santoso will only provide training for his department and coach him from the stands during his competition matches. A week ago, national coach Pullela Gopichand had withdrawn from the badminton contingent to create space for Santoso. Gopichand would not have known that Santoso would be placed in the contingent in this way.

In tennis, the women’s doubles pair Sania and Ankita Raina will be without the services of a coach. Zeeshan Ali’s name is missing from the list. Likewise, in the shooting, the names of the main foreign air pistol coach, Pavel Smirnov, and pistol coach Jaspal Rana were not mentioned. It has been learned that Smirnov’s name has been dropped to accommodate the coaches Ronak Pandit (coaching Manu Bhaker) and Samresh Jung. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had sent the names of seven coaches, and according to the IOA, they have all been accommodated. Lately, Rana hadn’t trained pistol shooters in Tokyo and hadn’t traveled to Zagreb, Croatia for an 80-day Olympic exposure tour.

As reported by TOI, the personal coach of six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom, Chhote Lal Yadav, has been named in the list, but Amit Panghal’s coach, Anil Dhankar, has been ignored. However, Panghal’s physio Rohit Kashyap made the list. To accommodate Chhote Lal, physio Aayush Yekhande, whose name was previously taken in the official capacity, has been demoted as an additional official.

In wrestling, all four personal foreign coaches of three men’s freestyle wrestlers and women’s grappler Vinesh Phogat have been named in the contingent. These include Bajrang Punia’s coach Shako Bentinidis, Akos Woller (Vinesh Phogat), Kamal Malikov (Ravi Dahiya) and Murad Gaidarov (Deepak Punia). In the latest change to the contingent of wrestling officials, the name of physiotherapist Brajesh Kumar has been added to the list as an additional official. The vacancy arose after it was learned that Woller has been granted the Hungarian visa to travel to Tokyo and will come to the Japanese capital during Vinesh’s battles before returning to Budapest after the Games.

In athletics, despite his outburst against the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI), the name of foreign coach Uwe Hohn has been included in the list despite the fact that both Shivpal Yadav and Annu Rani are stopped training under the German. The biggest surprise, however, was the omission of race-walking coach Gurmeet Singh, who coaches 20km runners Sandeep Punia and Priyanka Goswami, who are in Tokyo. On Sunday, Punia had tweeted from his official Twitter handle, thanking the AFI for including Gurmeet’s name in the official list. But it didn’t work out in the end.

