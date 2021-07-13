Three Ducks Selected in Top 10 Rounds of MLB Draft





EUGENE, Or. sophomore outfielder Aaron Zavala and junior pitchers Robert Ahlstrom and Cullen kafka were all selected on day two of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday. The Texas Rangers selected Zavala with the second pick of the second round, while the New York Yankees made Ahlstrom a seventh round and the Colorado Rockies took Kafka in the ninth round. Zavala was the 38th overall pick, the highest position player selection in the modern era of Oregon Baseball. He was picked 52 places ahead of Spencer Steer, who finished 90th overall to the Minnesota Twins in the 2019 draft. He is also the third highest draw of the Ducks in modern times, behind Tyler Anderson (2011) and David Peterson (2017) from the first round. Zavala is the third Ducks player selected by the Rangers, alongside Cole Wiper (10th round, 2013) and Scott Heineman (11th round, 2015). Zavala is the third Oregon player to be selected in the second round of the MLB Draft. He joins Ryne Nelson who was the 56th player to be drafted (Arizona Diamondbacks) in 2019 and Madison Boer who was the 87th player selected (Minnesota Twins) in 2011. Ahlstrom was the 213th overall selection. The Eugene native is the fourth Oregon player to be selected by the Yankees. Dennis Baldridge, who was picked by New York in both the 1965 draft and the 1966 secondary draft, was Oregon’s first Yankee roster. Tom Dodd, a first round in the January 1980 Secondary Draft, and Porter Clayton, a 21st round in the 2014 draft, also selected by the Yankees Kafka was the 260th overall selection. The four-year-old letterman is the fourth Oregon player to be picked by the Rockies, joining Erick Stavart (7th round, 2009), Tyler Anderson (1st round, 2011) and Aaron Jones (18th round, 2012). He is the pitcher of the 19th Ducks drafted in the top 10 rounds and 35th overall. Day two concept notes The Ducks had drafted at least three players in the top 10 of the MLB Draft for the fifth time since 2009

Oregon had multiple players lined up in the top 10 rounds for the eighth time since 2009

Oregon had multiple players lined up in the top 10 for the second straight draft (omitting the 2020 draft, which was only five rounds)

Oregon had multiple pitchers lined up in the top 10 rounds for the sixth time since 2009 (2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2021)

Oregon had drafted at least one positional player and one pitcher in the first 10 rounds for the fifth time since 2009 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021) Aaron Zavala , SO, OR, (Texas Rangers, 2nd round, 38th overall pick) Highest MLB Draft Pick by a Player in Oregon Position in the Modern Era

Third-highest MLB Draft pick from Oregon at the time

Third Oregon player chosen by the Rangers since 2013

54th Duck drafted since 2009

D1Baseball All-America First-Team All-America

ABCA First-Team All-America

Perfect Play First-Team All-America

Baseball America First-Team All-America

NCBWA First-Team All-America

Collegiate Baseball Second Team All America

NCBWA District 9 Player of the Year

ABCA Division I First Team West Region

CoSIDA All-District 8 Team

Golden Spikes Award semifinalist

Dick Howser Trophy Semi Finalist

Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year

First-Team All-Pac-12 Conference Robert Ahlstrom , JR, LHP (New York Yankees, 7th round, 213th overall pick) Fourth Oregon player chosen by the Yankees, and only second in the modern era

16th Highest Oregon Pick in the Modern Era

18th Oregon Pitcher Lined Up in Top 10 Rounds in Modern Times

23rd top 10 pick in modern school history

34th Oregon Pitchers Lined Up in Modern Times

55th Duck drafted since 2009

ABCA Division I West All-Region Second Team

First-Team All-Pac-12 Conference

Pac-12 Conference All-defensive Team

3-time Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week Cullen kafka , JR, RHP (Colorado Rockies, 9th round, 260th overall pick) First Oregon player chosen in the ninth round in modern times

Third Oregon pitcher picked by the Rockies off Tyler Anderson and Eric Stavert

Fourth Oregon player chosen by the Rockies in modern times and first since 2012

19th Oregon Pitcher Lined Up in Top 10 Rounds in Modern Times

22nd Highest Oregon Pick in the Modern Era

24th top 10 pick in modern school history

56th Duck drafted since 2009

Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 Conference in 2021

One-time Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week

