‘Sachin Tendulkar of T20s’: Twitter explodes after Chris Gayle becomes first cricketer to score 14000 runs in T20s | Cricket





Chris Gayle took Twitter by storm on Tuesday. The West Indian batsman became the first cricketer in the world to score 14000 runs in T20 cricket, prompting Twitterati to call him the Sachin Tendulkar of T20s. Gayle hit the milestone with a match-winning half-century against Australia in the 3rd T20I, helping the West Indies beat the visitors by six wickets and seal the run of five matches. Gayle hit seven sixes and four limits, finishing 67 from 38 at Gros Islet. This was Gayle’s first T20I fifty since 2016 and it was a record-breaking one. The southpaw, who was already the highest points scorer of the shortest format, reached the 14000 run milestone when he hit his fifty from 33 balls against Australia. Also read | Shoaib Akhtar reveals the ‘toughest’ batsman he’s bowled Gayle currently has 14038 runs in 431 T20 matches. The second best in the list of most runs in T20s is Kieron Pollard, who has 10836 runs in 545 games. Just four cricketers Gayle was the first to score more than 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Gayle also has a record 22 T20 hundreds to his name in the shortest format. Gayles’ blistering innings batting at number 3 helped the West Indies chase the 142-run goal in 14.5 overs and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. Here’s how Twitter reacted when Gayle became the first cricketer to score 14000 T20 runs There are still some who might go the one and only T20 cricket, but 14,000 runs is an unimaginable number of runs in a format where a batsman rarely encounters more than 40 balls per innings. @henrygayle is indeed for T20 cricket what? @sachin_rt is to ODIs #WIvAUS — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 13, 2021 “It’s been an amazing journey. I’m so happy and so happy to have won a series. I want to commend stand-in Captain Pooran for winning a fantastic series against a great team,” Gayle said. “You all knew I was struggling with the bat and it was nice to be able to get some runs.” Australia won the toss and chose to bat first and had made a steady start before opener Matthew Wade (23) was bowled by Obed McCoy and Mitchell Marsh (nine) was caught leg-advance by Fabian Allen as the visitors reached 72-2 in 10 surpluses. Leg spinner Hayden Walsh then sent Alex Carey (13) and skipper Aaron Finch (30) over in the 12th to leave Australia in trouble at 80-4, but Henriques and Turner recovered. The pair put up 59 runs for the fifth wicket before Henriques was caught deep in the middle in the last over by Allen off Dwayne Bravo and Turner was eliminated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/sachin-tendulkar-of-t20s-twitter-erupts-after-chris-gayle-becomes-first-cricketer-to-score-14000-runs-in-t20s-101626148132427.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos