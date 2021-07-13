Mike Van Diest Joins MSU Northern Football Staff

(Editor’s Note: Montana State-Northern Athletics Release)

HAVRE The Montana State University-Northern football program has announced that NAIA coaching legend Mike Van Diest has joined the coaching staff as defensive coordinator.

During 19 years as head coach at Carroll College, Van Diest led the Fighting Saints to six National Championships and 14 Frontier Conference Championships (including 12 consecutive titles from 2000-2011) in one of the most dominant runs in college football history. The Saints have set a record of 198-48 for the past 16 seasons. This includes a 138-28 border conference. The Saints have compiled a 39-8 playoff record for the past 14 years.

It’s pretty exciting to have Coach Van Diest with us as a defensive coordinator,” said MSU-North head coach Andrew Rolin. “We’re talking about a coach who is one of the greatest coaches in NAIA history. He led his team to six national championships as head coach at Carroll. He is a legend in the state and across the country. He brings his expertise not only defensively, but also as a head coach and leader of young men. I’m excited to work with him and learn from him.”

Coach Van Diest explained that I got a call from Coach Rolin and he told me that his defensive coordinator, Rich Stubler, had taken another job in the Canadian Football League. He said he was looking for a good replacement and if I would consider the job. On the way back from Billings, my wife Heidi and I talked about the opportunity and I spoke to a few more people, including my sons Shane and Clay, and the more I thought about it, the more excited I became about the opportunity.”

I think the most important thing is to give the players a chance to be successful, said Van Diest. I want to continue to do what Coach Rolin set out to do, which is to be successful on the field, be successful off the field on campus and in the Havre community. I like this age group; when I was a college football player, I remember the impact my coaches had on me. In general, I want to be someone the players can trust, not just as a football coach, but I’m a father, I’m a husband, maybe there are things I can help them off the field with, said Van Diest.

I’m looking forward to coming to Northern, I like the new stadium,” said Van Diest. I coached at the University of Montana when we played the old Dornblaser Field. When they got Washington-Grizzly Stadium, that changed. I was very blessed to come to Carroll in ’99 and in 2001 we opened Nelson Stadium, it was on campus and that was a game changer.You played at the Blue Pony stadium all those years, it was a stadium, both teams came, both teams played. But to have your own facility on campus I think it’s great for MSU-Northern, the students, the faculty, the administration, the city of Havre and the communities around Havre. Kegel has said it’s a great way to showcase the campus, not just the football team. I think the plans they have for future development are excellent, so they’ve definitely taken a step in the right direction.”

I am encouraged about the direction we are going,” said Rolin. “We only graduated one player from the spring. We are bringing in some talented players. We’re another year older and we’re finally getting to the point where we have experience and maturity and some leadership and ownership of the team.”

At Carroll College, Van Diest coached 37 All-Conference linebackers, eight of whom were named First Team All-Americans: Joe Horne (2001), Cory Perzinski (2002), Marcus Atkinson (2003), Gary Cooper (2004, 2005), Seamus Molloy (2006), Owen Koeppen (2007, 2008) and Thomas Dolan (2010) and Sean Blomquist (2013, 2014). Horne, Atkinson, Cooper, Koeppen (twice), Dolan (twice), and Blomquist (twice) were also named Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year. During his tenure as head coach, Van Diest has been named Frontier Conference Coach of the Year ten times. In 2003 and 2005, Van Diest was named NAIA National Coach of the Year by the American Football Association and AFCA Coach of the Year in 2003, 2007 and 2010.

Van Diest graduated from Helena High School in 1970. His career has included stops at his alma mater, the University of Wyoming (1976-1979, 1991-1998), the University of Montana (1980-1985), the University of Massachusetts – Amherst (1986) and the representative of the Big Ten, Northwestern University (1987-1991), as an assistant coach. Van Diest has won titles in Montana (Big Sky Champions, 1982), Wyoming (two Western Athletic Conference Championships and one Pacific Division Championship, 1986), and 14 Frontier Conference Championships in Carroll, as well as the 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2010 NAIA National Championships. He and his wife Heidi have two sons, Shane, 31, and Clay, 24.