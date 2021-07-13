Noel returns to Iowa for her second season of college tennis

Sophomore women’s tennis star Alexa Noel is the program’s first All-American and 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year.

Iowas Alexa Noel goes low to return a ball during a women’s tennis match at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex on Thursday, February 26, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers by a score of 4-3.

Alexa Noel had no intention of playing college tennis two years ago.

After graduating from high school in 2020, Noel would begin her professional career before COVID-19 changed her plans. Now she is set to continue her professional tennis debut for another year before returning to Iowa for her sophomore season.

The Hawkeye women’s tennis team had a record season in 2020-21 with 12 Big Ten conference wins. In 2021-2022, Iowa will lose Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell, the all-time program leader in singles and doubles.

But after months of speculation, the Iowas No. 1 player decided she had another year of collegiate tennis to play.

I feel like I have some unfinished business, Noel said. I feel like I have more to do and more to give to the team.

No’s career in Iowa had been in question since the day she stepped on campus.

The former International Tennis Federation No. 4 junior player has committed to playing in Iowa in June 2020 once the pandemic has halted professional events around the world.

I’d thought about it since I started my freshman year, Noel said. From the beginning I didn’t think I was going to come back, so it was just kind of an ongoing thing, and I tried to fine-tune it throughout the season.

Noel said it was hard for her to think about what her plans were for the following year, while at the same time preparing to go out and perform for the Hawkeyes.

I think I knew after the team season ended, Noel said. I really put it all off until the very last minute, but it was just something I knew I had more in the tank.

In her first season as Hawkeye, the Summit, New Jersey native, received more honors than most college tennis players in their entire career.

After winning 24 of her 25 games during her freshman campaign, Noel was named Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Year, and the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Central Region Rookie of the Year.

Noel is the first player in the history of the program to receive Player of the Year honors and an All-American honor at the conference.

Noels’ performances during the regular season and the Big Ten tournament earned her automatic Big Ten qualifiers for the NCAA singles tournament.

The Hawkeye freshman won her first tournament match 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 against Alana Smith in North Carolina, and won the first set of her second round match against Louisiana State Universitys Paris Corley before spraining her ankle in the second series.

Noel lost the next two sets and was eliminated from the tournament after her ankle injury.

I sprained it and played on it two hours later, which I don’t know if that was the smart thing in the long run, but I did it and I wanted to do it for myself, said Noel. The next morning [head coach Sasha Schmid] and my mother had to carry me down because I couldn’t walk. I actually found out it was broken.

But Noel said the second-round exit in her first NCAA singles tournament had no bearing on her decision to return for a second collegiate season.

“I’m proud to be a good team player and someone who always wants the Hawks and Iowa women’s tennis to do well,” said Noel. I think we can do better, and I really believe there were some opportunities that we missed that didn’t reach our target. I have a feeling that next year will not be me, but the redemption of the team.

With new NCAA rules allowing athletes to take advantage of their name, image and likeness passed in June, Noel feels there is less of a rush than before to pursue a professional career.

I know this isn’t wasting my pro career because NIL is now the main subject of college athletics, Noel said. It’s amazing that college athletes can now earn money, endorsements, and partnerships with their own brand. Obviously people have to like me, so I’ll do everything I can to make it as easy as possible off-court.