THE VERDICT: Duncan Keith, the ultimate hockey player

When the Edmonton Oilers skate on United Center’s ice, a future Hall of Famer will earn an ovation in the standing room alone, likely during the pregame skate.

Be prepared. When the National Hockey League announces its schedule for 2021-22, there will be a date somewhere that needs to be circled, marked and remembered.

Duncan Keith deserves it, because no one did their job better with the Blackhawks, ever. This Original Six franchise is approaching its 100th anniversary. Hundreds of individuals have come and gone, some for cameo appearances, others for extended periods. But no one has honored the jersey more extensively than Keith, who treated every shift at the defense as if it were his first and his last.

Keith was, and will remain with the Oilers, the ultimate hockey player. Talented, dedicated, smart, creative, loyal, reliable, tireless, selfless and – to steal Bobby Hull’s description of Stan Mikita – more difficult than a night in jail. There was nothing Keith didn’t do for the Blackhawks except take a night off. He left everything out there on a frozen pond, including his teeth.

“I had to work hard,” Keith said. “I heard things on the road when I was a kid. I was too small. ‘How will he survive?’ “And once you’re in the NHL, it’s about staying in the NHL. Once you came in, it didn’t mean I could breathe. There’s nothing like working hard.”

Keith broke into the abyss of irrelevance on October 5, 2005, when the Blackhawks were broken up. Chicago commuters wondered why those nice young men in hockey jerseys hang out at train stations if they never get on a train? They handed out free tickets to games. Please take some. Or maybe six?

Keith was staying with fellow rookie Brent Seabrook. Keith, probably the less organized member of this odd bunch, would spill his protein shakes on the carpet. Meanwhile, the punctual Seabrook marched to a battalion of alarm clocks calibrated in such a way that there was no way he could be late that day or the next.

A decade later, they were still inseparable, anchoring a blue line for the most dominant piece in Blackhawks history. Three Stanley Cup rings each in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Keith leaves second only to Mikita with 1,192 games as Blackhawk, not counting 135 in the playoffs, also behind only Mikita. Seabrook recently retired after 1,114 regular season games, third on the team’s all-time list. That’s a lot of protein shakes and a lot of alarm clocks.

“Every day I wake up thinking what I can do better,” Keith offered. “I get the right fruits and vegetables to nourish my body, which is my temple.”

Video: Thanks, Duncan Keith

That regime, that work ethic, has served him well. Keith will soon be 38 and admits to being obsessed with conditioning. He famously scores monster minutes while playing solid defense, and also generates the rush. During the NHL’s centennial celebrations in 2017, Keith was named one of the 100 Greatest Players in History, an honor bestowed upon teammates Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. Keith was humiliated after he released suspicions.

“I thought it was a joke,” Keith recalled. “One day I got this call. A message from Gary Bettman, the NHL commissioner. Maybe one of our guys is trying to pull something on me. Maybe a fan who somehow got my number.”

Voters knew his numbers. Over 16 seasons, Keith brought a professional presence and sense of opportunity to the Blackhawks. One of his most important goals came in Game 6 of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final at the United Center. Keith converted his own rebound against Ben Bishop to create a 1-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Blackhawks triumphed 2-0 in the only game not separated by a single goal to claim their third cup in six years and the first on home ice since 1938.

Usually, only the goalkeepers and officials spent more time on the ice that series, and even without bagging the winner, Keith probably would have earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs. He added that memento to two Norris trophies for best NHL defense in 2010 and 2014. Only three other Blackhawks — Pierre Pilote, Doug Wilson and Chris Chelios — were so honored. Last but not least for Keith, he was twice a loyal man for Team Canada towards gold medals in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

Recently, with his hair growing along with his legacy, Keith resembled George Carlin, the legendary comedian/philosopher known for his quirky quotes such as “there are only three different kinds of people… those who can count and those who can count.” can” t.” Keith was totally into that kind of dry quirkiness. He could make everyone around him laugh with a straight face. During an exchange, Keith offered that Seabrook had certain “quirks.” When asked about the his own, Keith replied with a blank stare, “I don’t know…what’s a quirk?”

Keith is a staunch believer that ‘a hungry wolf hunts the best’. Well, he’s still chasing a new Stanley Cup and this cyborg still has many miles in his skates. But he will do that with the Oilers. He lives in British Columbia and waived his no-trade clause to spend more precious moments with son Colton, 8, who may just be a chip off the old block. “He can be crazy,” Dad says rather proudly.

Duncan embraced Chicago and the Blackhawks. He was a bastion of locker room stability and a giver to the community with efforts such as Keith Relief, a fund to help people struggling with medical bills. He may have completed his career in the comfort of his adopted second home, but Colton comes first. That’s what a dad does, even if he’s not a great hockey player.

So, circle that date, and if you’re a little late for the warm-up due to traffic, rest assured Duncan Keith will be playing more big minutes there if it counts. This hungry wolf now works for Edmonton, but no one hunted the Blackhawks better than him.