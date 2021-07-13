Highlights: Chris Gayle’s 67 helps Windies secure the T20 series against Australia





Chris Gayle hit 67 from 38 balls to lead the West Indies to a six-wicket, series win over Australia in the third Twenty20 cricket international. The West Indies finished 142-4 chasing Australia’s total 141-6 with 31 balls left in the third of five T20s. Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran hit the winning runs to go unbeaten on 32 from 27 balls. But it was all about former Captain Gayle in St. Lucia. The 41-year-old southpaw smashed seven sixes and four boundaries as he posted his first Twenty20 International half-century since an unbeaten 100 against England in March 2016. He went on the attack in the second over of the answer as he looted pacemaker Josh Hazlewood six and three straight boundaries. Highlights:

He hit three straight sixes against spinner Adam Zampa and hit his 50 in the 11th over, raising his “Six Machine” bat to reveal the “The Boss” sticker on the blade. Gayle took the player of the match award and advised people not to watch the stats too closely, but to respect the Universe Boss.” “You all knew I struggled with the bat,” he said. “It was really nice to be able to make some runs today.” Gayle said his main focus has been on the T20 World Cup which starts in October in the United Arab Emirates when he turns 42.

The West Indies won the first game of the series by 18 runs after a stunning strike from the Australians, then won the second game by 56 runs. Australia needed a win to have any chance of staying in the series, but didn’t post enough runs. Openers Aaron Finch (30 of 31) and Matthew Wade (23 of 16) and middle-order batsmen Moises Henriques (33) and Ashton Turner (24) made the start but did not continue posting big scores. Wrist spinner Hayden Walsh Jr., who played eight T20s for the United States before being chosen for the West Indies in 2019, took over two wickets in his second with the kind of bowling that limited Australia’s run rate. He returned 2-18 from four overs to lead the charge, with Obed McCoy, Dwayne Brave and Fabian Allen all taking a wicket. The fourth game in the series will be played on Wednesday.

