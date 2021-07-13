But a glimpse of Smith’s peak while Test batting legacy awaits

In the midst of all the distractions, chaos and controversies of the past 18 months that have knocked the world we know from its ashes, it was easy to forget what wasn’t right in front of us.

And for much of that time, far more than any other period in recent history, the Australian men’s test team was missing from the lives of cricket fans.

No Test Tour since September 2019. Only four Tests since January 2020. Only three Tests last year – the fewest in a calendar year since 1962.

Part of it was undoubtedly COVID-19, but the pandemic at times felt like a timely distraction, a co-conspirator in the irrevocable shift to white ball cricket, be it international or national, for purposes that begin and end with revenue.

Through that lens we see the waning shadow of Steve Smith.

It’s been less than two years since Smith drove English bowlers in the Ashes to distraction, achieving a level of batting dominance not seen in the sport’s oldest rivalry since Bradman.

It feels like a lifetime ago. Some of that is again due to COVID-19, but it could also be because the Baggy Green has been so rarely seen in the time between then and now.

Smith turned 30 two months before the Ashes series began, and for seven wonderful weeks (despite a concussion) the cricketing world enjoyed an all-time great Testbatsman at the absolute peak of his powers.

Not only was it the most prolific series of his storied career, but also the most impressive, if not for the huge role he played in Australia in ultimately preserving the Ashes away from home, then for the memory of England utterly bereft of answers to the Steve Smith Question as the northern summer dragged on mercilessly.

Sept 2019 | Analysis: Ponting in awe of ‘remarkable’ Smith

Smith, as you may recall, didn’t play cricket last summer. With the benefit of hindsight, and among the myriad other issues associated with it, his role in the Cape Town cheating scandal was horribly timed in the broader context of his career.

It meant that between the ages of 29 and 31 – considered one of the best years for international batsmen* – he missed almost as many Tests as he played: six due to suspension, one and a half due to concussion and five due to the cancellation of tours due to Covid- 19.

In total he played just 13 Tests, scoring 1,341 runs at 63.85.

In those same years, Ricky Ponting played 35 Tests (3,855 runs at 70.09) and scored more hundreds (14) than Smith played in games.

Even David Warner, who reached that age bracket just ahead of Smith, played 31 tests over that three-year period (2015-2018), averaging over 50 and nine hundred.

Smith turned 32 last month and the window is starting to close on that peak period for hitting the Test.

He has already taken note of the ICC’s Future Tours program and is excited about the amount of test cricket over the next 18 months.

A home test against Afghanistan, another Ashes, tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, home series against the West Indies and South Africa, then to India.

Challenges galore. By the time Australia leaves India, Smith is approaching his 34th birthday and we will have a clearer picture of where his deeds are compared to those who have gone before him.

Between 32 and 33, Ponting averaged 40.72 in 18 tests; that’s 30 fewer than between 29 and 31. A similar dip for Smith in his next 19 tests (one against Afghanistan, five in the Ashes, two each in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, five at home in the West Indies and South Africa, and four in India) and his average will drop from 61.80 to somewhere around 55 – two runs less than Ponting on his 34th birthday.

These are all hypothetical, of course, but to say that Smith would buck the trend if he maintained his current output over the next two years of Test Cricket would be an understatement; between the ages of 32 and 33, no Australian has ever averaged their current score through more than a dozen tests, let alone 19.

The counter-argument is that this is exactly what Smith does. For eight years he has resisted trends, broken records and achieved the unattainable.

And he is clearly focusing his time and energy on Test cricket. He told cricket.com.au so much recently, admitting he wouldn’t jeopardize his involvement in this summer’s Ashes by playing in the previous T20 World Cup if his recovery from tennis elbow was incomplete.

In an unpublished portion of that interview, he spoke about the challenges of the past two summers, scoring just a century at home in nine Tests; the wiles of Neil Wagner, and the conspiracy of India, which, he said, tried to “make me too patient.” He also talked about preparing for England, and the way he only needs to adapt a well-set technique and game plan these days to “who I’m playing against, where I’m playing and what’s coming my way”.

It’s the talk of a man with grounded faith in his game. Since “everything just clicked” for Smith with his technique during his second Test century in December 2013, he has played eight Ashes Tests at home, scoring five hundred and averaging 95.40. In addition, in 62 tests, he averages a century per 2.48 matches.

“Adaptation is the most important thing to me in terms of longevity; people come up with different plans – different fields, different ways to attack you – and it’s up to you to be good enough to counter whatever comes your way,” he said.

“That to me is what I try to improve every day – just my thought process about how I want to go about it.

“My technique is my technique, and I’ve mastered that, so now it’s all in the mind, and getting that thought process in place to first have an idea of ​​what they’re going to do, but if that’s what it’s about find a way to adapt as quickly as possible to what’s in the middle.”

From November to early 2023, Smith will finally have ample opportunity to put these methods into practice.

Those traditional peak years may be behind him, but the challenges ahead will motivate him to scale even greater heights in his testing career.

How successful he is at it – whether he floats, stabilizes or stumbles – will go a long way in defining his legacy as a test batsman.

*cricket.com.au looked at three pieces of research over the past decade, with each country having a test batter’s peak period somewhere between 29 and 32.