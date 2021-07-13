Notre Dame 2021 Football Schedule Countdown: #12 Toledo // UHND.com

The Toledo Rockets will help the Fighting Irish open the home leg of the 2021 Notre Dame football schedule on September 11. The Irish are perfectly against MAC schools, and there is no real reason to doubt any change in that status. Especially considering that it will take place in another packed Notre Dame Stadium.

Rockets head coach Jason Candle is entering his sixth full season at the helm and is looking to take on another bowl berth challenge. Last year, the COVID 4-2 shortened season saw both Rockets losses end in three-point defeats, although impressive fouls were often seen.

Toledo Attack: Mystery Behind the Center

It is possible that only at the end of the training camp of Toledos it will be known which quarterback Rockets will be up against. The battle is between Carter Bradley, Dequan Finn and Georgia Tech transfer Tucker Gleason, with Bradley having the most experience. That should give him the inside track on the runway, though Gleason is a wildcard.

Toledo’s running game is tempered by Bryant Koback, who led the team in rushing with 522 yards and was also an effective receiving weapon from the backfield. Micah Kelly was second in the rush division for the Rockets, though he won just 208 yards on 44 carries. Still, he expects a greater presence on the pitch, including special teams, while Jacquez Stuart looks set to build on his three carries from 2020 onwards.

Last year, the Toledo passing game was scattered, with no 11 different receivers catching a pass and no one catching more than 25 for the season. The good news for the Rockets is that all the big players are back, including wideouts Isaiah Winstead, Bryce Mitchell and Danzel McKinley-Lewis; Winstead and Mitchell give the Rockets some deep threats, while the Georgia transfer Matt Landers gives this division big size. Additionally, Jamal Turner is expected to largely serve as a blocking presence on the tight end.

Whoever is the Rockets quarterback will have good personnel to protect him, led by center Bryce Harris and Nick Rosi tackle. The unit has depth and is fast, although their relative lack of size can work against large schools like Notre Dame. They also faced some injury concerns in the spring, which may have stalled the build-up of the chemistry that will be needed when they come to the Golden Dome.

Toledo defence: a work in progress

The two most prominent players to keep an eye on in Toledos’ defense line are defensive tackle Desjuan Johnson, who knows how to get into enemy backfields, and edge rusher Jamal Hines, who also managed to catch an interception amid his aggressive play. Other linemen to look out for for the Rockets include Terrance Taylor and nose gear David Hood, with this unit trying to continue their improvement from last year.

Talk of the Toledo linebackers begins with Dyontae Johnson, who led the Rockets with 47 tackles, with four of those stops behind the line. Johnson is the center of the Toledos 4-2-5 defense and is expected to join Daniel Bolden, who contributed 21 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and forced a fumble.

The secondary for the Rockets is a talented one, though they struggled last year when it came to forcing sales. Safety Nate Bauer led Toledo with two of them and will team up with Tycen Anderson in these key spots. Cornerback Samuel Womack keeps fouls sharp by showing he is good at knocking out passes, contributing a team-high seven in that category last year. Justin Clark is ready to handle the other corner slot.

Toledo Special Teams: Experience counts

After splitting duties last year, Evan Davis is expected to battle Thomas Cluckey for the job, with Cluckey already scheduled for kick-off. Cluckey was more accurate with his field goal attempts in 2020, which may give him an edge. The punting role is once again filled by Bailey Flint, who is now in his fourth season with the Rockets. The return division will have Ronnie Blackmon back, with the former Colorado recipient hoping to see better numbers in 2021.

The last time Notre Dame played in Toledo

That answer would never be, as this match-up is the very first meeting between the two schools. So unless a stunning upset manages to take place in the Irish home opener, that spotless record should remain against MAC schools.