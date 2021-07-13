Sports
Athlete Spotlight: Sherando Girl Tennis Player Kloe Thomas | Sport
Kloe Thomas
Sherando High School 17 Year Old Senior
Sports: Girls tennis. Position: No. 5 Singles, No. 3 Doubles
Parents: Kimberly and Darren Thomas. Place of residence: Stephens City
What do you love about tennis: I love how much fun it is and that sounds cliché. I really never dreaded going to practice because every time I got there, we were always doing something new and exciting. I can certainly thank my coaches for that, because they were very creative with the exercises.
Most memorable moment in tennis: It was supposed to be the last singles match I played in (a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win against Loudoun Valley). After I won the last point, I remember feeling so relieved and happy. I just wanted to fall on the track. That is certainly a feeling and a moment that I will never forget.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: It probably happened in the same [Loudoun Valley] competition actually. I slipped on the track, rolled my ankle and fell. I got up again and I was able to win that point, but it definitely looked funny.
Hardest Moment in Tennis: For me, the hardest part was figuring out the mental game. Tennis is not just hitting the ball back and forth. There is a lot mentally to think about if you really want to win. I really had to think those things in my head before I could physically hit the ball. Also, after losing a point, you can really let yourself down and that really ruins your game. It just keeps you confident. That’s what I struggled with.
Three people you can dine with dead or alive: My grandma and daddy Shervondy, I would do anything to see them again and catch up on my life and what’s happened recently since they passed away, I was a a little younger; Jesus, because I know if I sat down with him and saw him in person, we wouldn’t have a dull moment in our conversation and I would learn a lot. I’m already learning a lot from the Bible, so talking to him face-to-face would be great; [Actor] Cameron Boyce, he was my biggest celebrity crush growing up. I’ve always wanted to meet him and now that he’s gone it would be even more special.
Biggest Athletic Influence: My Dad. He has all the girls, three daughters. Even though he has no boys, he gave us all a passion for sports because he introduced us to new things. He has always supported us and he wants us to improve in everything we do. He was always their to help and practice with me.
Who is your favorite teacher: I am truly blessed with many great teachers. I can’t complain about anything. If I had to say, I’d have to give a yell to Mrs. [Ashley] Greatorex. I had her all four years when I was in high school, so she became more like a friend. I could talk to her about absolutely anything. Being my early childhood teacher, she really helped me grow my passion for that career field.
Favorite athlete: [Steelers wide receiver] JuJu Smith-Schuster
Favorite Sports Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: Mamma Mia
Favorite TV Show: Friends
Favorite song: The acoustic version of No Excuses by NEEDTOBREATHE.
Favorite food: Fruit salad
Worst thing you ate: I remember this one time I tried an olive and I hated it. I couldn’t even finish it. I think it was black.
Post-High School Plans: I’m going to LFCC starting in the fall and my goal is to get my associate degree there within the year and then transfer to college. I am going to study primary education to hopefully become a primary school teacher. It runs in the family as both my parents were teachers. I remember always playing school with my sisters. I even asked my teachers if I could grade papers and if they had any extra supplies I could take home to play with. I’ve always been on it. Once I got older and actually sat in a classroom, I realized this was where I needed to be.
