Sports
Pro hockey: Brasher Falls Lalonde stays alive in the moment with second straight Stanley Cup | Professional sports
The Tampa Bay Lightning last week became just the fourth NHL team in the past 30 years to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles, and former SUNY Cortland goalkeeper and St. Lawrence Central graduate Derek Lalonde once again played a key role in the team’s success. as one of the team’s assistant coaches.
Fans watching the Lightnings championship win 1-0 over Montreal on NBC last Wednesday saw Lalonde lead the team’s defensive unit during a timeout after the Canadiens pulled their goalkeeper for an extra skater. Tampa Bay recorded shutouts in each of its four final games of the playoffs, including breathtaking 1-0 wins in the Finals, as well as in Game 7 of the Semifinals against the New York Islanders.
With members of the Lightning celebrating their third title in franchise history, Brasher Falls native Lalonde is excited to partake in a special NHL tradition sometime this year. Since the mid-1990s, each member of the winning team has had one day to take the Stanley Cup wherever they want, overseen by at least one representative from the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Last year’s playoff run was phenomenal in its own way, but we were cheated by taking home the Stanley Cup, Lalonde said, recalling how the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the tradition for a year. It’s been a dream of mine to take it to Brasher Falls, and the fact that it’s about to become a reality is incredible. I can’t wait to take it home and share it with family, friends and former teammates. The Cup is a real celebrity.
A 1995 Cortland graduate, Lalonde is far from a resounding success in the world of hockey coaching. He started in the NCAA Division III ranks as a graduate assistant coach at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts from 1995-98 and then was an assistant coach from 1998-2000 at Lebanon Valley College under his former Cortland head coach, Al MacCormack. He remained in Division III as an assistant at Hamilton College from 2000-02, then held assistant positions in Division I at Ferris State University (2002-06) and the University of Denver (2007-11), the latter four consecutive NCAAs made. tournament appearances during his tenure.
His professional coaching career began as the head coach of the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2011-14. He led the Gamblers to the league title in his first season. He followed that with two seasons as the head coach of the Toledo Walleye, the Detroit Red Wings farm club in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) from 2014-16, and two years as the head coach of the Iowa Wild, affiliated with the American Hockey League (AHL). with the Minnesota Wild, from 2016-18, before current Lightning head coach Jon Cooper offered Lalonde a spot on his staff.
Lalonde values each of the rungs he has climbed on the coaching ladder.
It looks like perseverance, but it never was, Lalonde said less than 48 hours after winning his second consecutive Cup. I like the job. Not a day goes by that I don’t appreciate doing this for a living. Whatever stop I had, it was never about the next stop. It was always about being great at the job I had. I was given that advice early in my life. I live by it and I was also blessed with many good hockey teams. It’s no coincidence that I’ve won everywhere I’ve been. You have to have good players.
I always live in the moment, and it takes care of itself. Every place I went was about growth. From a Division III coach to Division I at Ferris State, which made me feel better. From Ferris State to Denver, which made me feel better, because now you have to win there. Then to Green Bay in the USHL so I could be head coach and we won a championship. At that point, I thought I would be a college head coach, many of the top college students cut their teeth in the USHL. With the rsum I was building and the success I was having, I felt very comfortable knowing that I would probably get my chance in a quality Division I program as head coach.
But other pro hockey opportunities changed Lalondes’ plans when the Red Wings called him and offered him the position in Toledo. He actually started all over there, winning a total of 97 games in two seasons. He followed that by inheriting a last-place team in Iowa, winning 69 games in two years.
Is a job as NHL head coach in Lalonde’s future? He hopes so, but still has a firm grip on the live in the moment approach of his career. I want to be good at the job I’m at. I am blessed to coach in the trade. I never thought I would make real money with it. But the only life-changing job is an NHL head coach. And when it comes, the great thing is that I know I’ll be ready because of my experiences, and if it doesn’t come, I’ll be great at whatever job I have.
Regardless of his coaching position or level, Lalonde has kept Cortland close to his heart. He played four seasons with the Red Dragons from 1991-95, building friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.
I love Cortland to death. I had an incredible experience. (My former teammates) are still my best friends. Over the past two years, we’ve had text exchanges with about 30 of my Cortland teammates, not only on my two Cup runs, but also on my two Cup runs, but also with Nate Leamans 97 World Juniors (head coach of the title-winning squad from Team USA National Junior Team in January).
For me personally, I had to earn my career there. My first year I was one of the five goalkeepers. I barely touched the ice until my sophomore year (he played a total of 30 minutes as a freshman). By the time I was a senior I was playing in most games and my teammates called me the team’s Red Letter Award winner. It was one of my greatest achievements. My teammates and my coaches have given me experiences that shaped me and helped me have the success I had.
The Tampa Bay title run also offered Lalonde the chance to celebrate with one of his Cortland classmates. Jim Sarosy (1995) served as a supervisor at Alumni Arena, Cortland’s home rink, during his college days and is currently the Chief Operating Officer for the Syracuse Crunch. Affiliated with Lightnings AHL since 2012, The Crunch has helped develop many of the players who have contributed to Tampa Bay’s current success.
After we won (last week) it was a circus in the locker room, said Lalonde. I’m looking for my family, and one of the first people I see is Jim and we had our whole Cortland moment. Jim is so respected and loved in the organization by all the players and coaches. It is a great honor for him.
Lalonde is one of the few Red Dragons to have helped teams to Stanley Cup titles in recent years. Massenas Matt Meacham (2008), also a former Cortland goalkeeper, was a video coach for the Chicago Blackhawks during their 2015 win. Rob Tillotson (2006) was the director of team services for the Washington Capitals when the team won the Cup in 2018, while Ray Barile (1986), the longtime head athletics coach for the St. Louis Blues, lifted the cup in 2019.
Sources
2/ https://www.nny360.com/sports/prosports/pro-hockey-brasher-falls-lalonde-continues-to-live-in-moment-with-second-straight-stanley-cup/article_5c7eff03-7a28-55d9-b0b3-95e2942dc283.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]