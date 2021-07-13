PUMA India signs 18 athletes for Tokyo Olympics voor





MUMBAI: In a move that marks its substantial investment in Indian sports, global sportswear company Puma has announced it has attracted 15 Indian athletes and three para-athletes, who will represent the country in national and international events at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo . In addition to ace boxer Mary Kom and national sprinter Dutee Chand, the brand has signed boxer Pooja Rani, track and field athlete Tejinder Singh, shooter Manu Bhaker and swimmer Srihari Nataraj as part of its latest brand campaign Only See Super Good. The athletes, ranging from multiple sports disciplines such as hockey, table tennis, discus throwing and badminton, will compete in the highly anticipated international multi-sport event starting on July 23. Through its Only See Great campaign, the sportswear giant shines a light on how these athletes have strived for greatness in these extraordinary times. With this, the sportswear giant aims to push boundaries and celebrate diversity in sport to bring about a mindset transformation towards equality in sport. In its effort to support diverse talent, the brand has also established contacts with para-athletes such as archer Avani Lekhara, table tennis champion Bhavina Patel, discus thrower Ekta Bhayan. The brand roster of athletes includes hockey players Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Savita Punia, Sushila Chanu, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Gurjit Kaur and Udita Duhan. We are delighted and honored to sign some of the country’s best athletes. As they continue to lead the way with their strength and athleticism, it is equally important to work with them to break down barriers on the playing field. As a brand, we strongly believe that being unique is a great strength and our unwavering commitment to inclusivity in sport is a testament to this, said PUMA India & Southeast Asia managing director Abhishek Ganguly. Our athletes have proven their mettle time and again. I am sure that with their perseverance and determination they will continue to outdo themselves. I wish them every success in their pursuit to achieve greatness and make our country proud, he added. With their eyes on the challenge, each athlete will showcase their prowess as they set out to achieve their own moment of greatness in the sport. The Only See Great campaign puts them in the spotlight as they strive for greatness, listen to their hearts and find a vision no one else can see. Commenting on the association, Mary Kom said: I have been associated with PUMA for over two years now and I am proud that the brand has always been at the forefront of encouraging the spirit of sport. For any athlete, grit, passion and hard work are the key ingredients for success. My boxing journey has not been easy, but with years of practice, hard work and determination I have achieved the improbable. I am happy to represent India in the international sports circuit after such a long time. Dutee Chand shared: PUMA was my very first brand association and will always be close to my heart. I am excited and proud to see the brand encouraging athletes on sports fields and supporting them in their journey to achieve greatness. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, I believe my hard work has brought me closer to my goal. My single focused goal is to win more laurels for the country in national and international sporting events. Para-athlete Ekta Bhayan said: Everyone has the right to dream, don’t be defined by a disability. I hope my sporting journey is an example to others that nothing can stop them. I am so excited to be associated with PUMA at this point in my sports career. It’s great to see the brand continue to break stereotypes and champion inclusivity in sport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiantelevision.com/mam/marketing/mam/puma-india-signs-18-athletes-ahead-of-tokyo-olympics-210713 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos