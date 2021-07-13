Girl Tennis Player of the Year Chloe Koons from Edwardsville

EDWARDVILLE – It makes for a cute story, little kids and dead end tennis in a bedroom community that produces a talent pipeline for a powerful Edwardsville Tigers program.

That was Jonathan Koons’ path to a preliminary career that saw two state tournament trips and eight state wins playing Tigers boy tennis. Chloe Koons, eight years younger, was not a little sister who watched the court with admiration. She was more interested in A’s than Aces.

“Now she kind of regrets not coming to one of my games,” said Jonathan, who graduated from Edwardsville High in 2015. “But she was in school and was very involved in what she was doing in class. It was very important to her, even at a young age, that she did that work after coming home from school until usually late at night. She’s probably seen one or two of my matches. But typically, the only time she and I talked about tennis was when she and I hit back and forth.’





That was on a cul-de-sac, where Jonathan had to remind Chloe of the net that separated players on a tennis court that was off-street. “I just had to make it clear to her to hit it a little higher,” he said, “or it didn’t count,”

Grades still matter to Chloe, an honors student at Edwardsville. Now tennis too.

After finishing an imperfect sophomore season with a perfect 34-0 record, Chloe Koons is the 2020 Telegraph Girls Tennis Player of the Year. Jonathan Koons is now an assistant coach at Edwardsville, but his eye for young talent was not caught by his player of the year sister.

“I don’t think we let her try anything until she was 8 or 9,” Jonathan said of inviting Chloe to play volleyball in the cul-de-sac. “We played for a couple of years, she and I just hit back and forth, and I can’t remember a moment where I went, oh, I really have something here. It wasn’t until we put her in tournaments that she started showing interest.

“It was more, this is something she enjoys and if she enjoys it, why not try it? And then she won the first five or six tournaments she played in, without much training. Anyway, my parents and I had a discussion about what to do next. That was probably when she was about ten years old and we all started taking it a bit more seriously.”

And Chloe kept winning.

A freshman with the Tigers, Koons played her way to the top of the lineup at No. 1. She went 41-16, placed second in the Southwestern Conference at No. 1 singles, and qualified second for the state, where she posted a 3-2 record in singles.

Now that the pandemic stopped preparatory sports in March and the supply of tennis courts and play partners also limited by covid, Koons turned to her brother for tennis opportunities. The pandemic was a heavy burden for most. Not for Chloe, at least not for tennis.

“Actually I have Jonathan in front of me, which is a huge advantage,” Chloe said. “So I was able to hit, probably more often than ever. I think we hit every day. Hitting him definitely, definitely helped.

It was sure, sure to see.

The IHSA announced it would allow a tennis season last fall, with travel restrictions limiting the Tigers to competition in the Metro-East’s seven-county covid region.

And Koons dominated as a sophomore. Her 34-0 record – alongside Tiger teammates Hannah Colbert (34-0) and Chloe Trimpe (32-0) with impeccable seasons – came without losing a single set.

Already known for being really smart, Koons understands that her undefeated season was the product of a traditionally challenging Tigers schedule that was bereft of Chicago, Missouri and the suburban state league. But undefeated is undefeated and she embraces the achievement regardless of the asterisk.

“Yeah,” she admits, “that was cool.”

But there were no concessions in the SWC or section, which presented the same challenges as any non-pandemic fall. In the section, she won both her semi-final and final 6-0, 6-1. And Koons never really thought about the Tigers’ shortened schedule until it was complete.

“Honestly, I think I didn’t realize it until after the season,” Koons said. “Looking back at that time, although it may not have been as competitive, winning is still fun. It’s like, oh my god, I’m winning all these matches. But it didn’t make me any better, so now it’s like, darn it, I really wish I could play those other girls.”

Those competitions come this fall when her toughest tests no longer come into play. “I think, yes, some of the best rounds of last season were against my teammates,” she said.

The Tigers will resume their travels to Chicago and cross the river to take on the best Missouri has to offer. And Edwardsville coach Dave Lipe believes Koons is set to excel when challenged.

“Her attitude sets her apart from many other kids,” said Lipe, who has coached 29 girls who have won more than 100 games for the Tigers. “She rarely shows any emotion and doesn’t really react to the situation. She is composed at all times and that really helps her immensely. It helps her stay focused. Her composure and attitude set her apart from many other children.”

That’s no coincidence, says Chloe’s brother and coach. Bad shot, good shot, Chloe Koons seems unaffected.

“She takes things very seriously,” Jonathan said. “And part of that intensity is what’s causing the lack of emotion you see. A lot of times, based on her behavior, you can’t tell if she’s winning or losing. But that’s something we drilled into her very early on and have a lot of it.” Whether positive or negative, showing emotions during a tennis match can usually be a crutch. Even when you show positive emotions, it can be very easy to lose control because they feel that about themselves and other players knew, and knowing how players she admired behaved on the pitch, she made the decision very early on that she wouldn’t show much emotion, which is something she’s been cultivating for a number of years.”

Koons and Colbert will return in 2021, but the Tigers took four of the top six in the lineup. There will be a leadership void, which isn’t necessarily a role Koons craves, but will be filled as needed.

“I had such good examples,” she said, “so I think it motivates me to want to be a good example for the undergrads.”

The record will never be better than it was as a sophomore, but Koons sees her level of play rise. “Honestly, I think my game has matured and I really think I’m better,” she said.

With a record 75-16 and two Player of the Year awards from her first two seasons with the Tigers, only the covid 2020 abbreviated schedule seems to be the top hurdle in Koons’ quest – if she even knows what number she’s chasing — to surpass Callaghan Adams’ school-record win total of 166.

But Chloe Koons has already exceeded all expectations, tennis and otherwise, in the eyes of her brother.

“I feel, admittedly in my own way, that I could have done a little better in high school and focused more at times,” said Jonathan Koons. “Chloe is doing a lot better in most areas than I think I could have ever done. Overall, it’s less about her tennis, to be honest, than I’m just really proud of who she is as a person. She does her best in every area. She never slacks. She is always looking to improve herself, mentally or otherwise.

“Tennis is just a bonus, she’s just fun to be around. It’s great that she’s a good tennis player, but I’m most proud of who she is.”