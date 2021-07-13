Eurovision Sport welcomes unveiling of the Munich 2022 European Championship Sports Programme





Munich Olympic Park The schedule for the second edition of the European Multisport Championships, to be held in Munich, Germany in 2022, has been announced following ratification by the 2022 European Championships Board. The sports program of the European Championships Munich 2022 and the daily match schedule can be downloaded here and a printer-friendly version is available here. The detailed daily schedule with the exact timing of all events will follow later this year. The news was welcomed by Eurovision Sport, which will act as media rights partner for the European Championships, which will take place from 11 to 21 August 2022. The partnership will once again ensure extensive free-to-air coverage across Europe and worldwide for this exciting multi-sport event that brings together the existing European Championships of some of the continent’s leading sports every four years. The following nine sports will be featured at the European Championships in Munich 2022: athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon. As a partner of the European Championships, Eurovision Sport played a key role in the completion of the sports programme, in which 4,700 athletes from approximately 50 countries participate in 176 medal events. The country that finishes at the top of the overall medal standings for the participating sports will receive the European Championships Trophy. Andreas Aristodemou, Eurovision Sport’s Head of Summer Sports Rights, said: “As we approach the ‘one year to go’ mark for Munich 2022, we are very excited to have a final schedule shaping the event. Eurovision Sports, EBU members and our partner channels are now planning their programming and activities on site for the event next summer, which promises unforgettable memories.” Libor Varhaník, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the 2022 European Championships and Vice-President of European Athletics, said: “This is a huge milestone for the European Championships in Munich 2022. All stakeholders have worked together in a spirit of cooperation to fantastic competition schedule over 11 days packed with action packed finals and gold medal moments with Europe’s brightest stars including Dina Asher-Smith, Laura Ludwig, Yul Oeltze, Adam Ondra, Peter Sagan, Max Whitlock, Birgit Skarstein, Timo Boll and Alistair Brownlee. “Munich 2022 will be a great viewing experience for cardholders and viewers at home, with television, radio and online channels offering sports fans a huge choice of content. By uniting our sports, we provide broadcasters with amazing storytelling opportunities, allowing them to seamlessly switch between events and give the public the chance to follow their favorite national athletes across the 9 Olympic sports from morning to night, as they strive for European glory.” The renewed sports program for Munich 2022 offers more diversity, with individual sports, team sports and ball sports all represented, gender equality in all disciplines and sports that appeal to both a young and an older audience. The program is expected to deliver a wider spread of European medal-winning countries (estimated 36) than in 2018. Eurovision Sport was the proud media partner for the inaugural European Championships in 2018, when Glasgow and Berlin successfully hosted seven European Championships spanning 13 disciplines. A television audience of more than 1.4 billion viewers watched this memorable first edition on free-to-air channels through broadcasters and partners of EBU members in 44 territories in Europe and worldwide.

