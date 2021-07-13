Tampas Pete Alonso Wins Second Consecutive Home Run Derby

DENVER Pete Alonsos’ words were as bold as his home runs.

I am the best power hitter on the planet, named Tampa native and Mets first baseman after winning his second consecutive Home Run Derby. To be able to show that and put up a nice display for the fans is really a dream come true for me.

Alonso danced to the title, beating Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini and Juan Soto on a night of record-long balls in the thin Rocky Mountain air of Coors Field.

He hit a total of 74 home runs, beating Mancini 23-22 in the final round Monday night, along with Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Cespedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles.

The former Plant High and Florida star made $1 million more than his $676,775 salary. He has made $2 million in Home Run Derby winnings, compared to about $1.47 million in the Mets’ career salary through the end of this season.

My parents let me stay up past bedtime to watch this, the 26-year-old recalled. That was one of the few nights of the year that I was allowed to stay up past bedtime to watch. Watch incredible achievements not seen in a regular baseball game. To be able to do back to back is really special to me.

He has a chance to match Griffey, who also won in 1994, as the only three-time champion.

As the second batter, Alonso trailed 22-17 after the opening two minutes of the final round, then hit six home runs on six swings in the first 28 seconds of his final minute.

The Orioles Mancini, a Winter Haven resident returning from cancer treatment this season, was the sentimental favorite, while Alonso was the most animated of the eight sluggers as the long-ball league returned after a year-long absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With custom bats in the Mets royal blue and orange, and matching shoes and batting gloves, Alonso was a human bobblehead, nodding to the beat in the batter’s box as he stepped out and danced. He gestured with his arms to whip fans up during a timeout.

Alonso hit a record 35 first-round dingers, seven more than Josh Hamilton in 2008 at the original Yankee Stadium, and led the Royals Salvador Perez with 27. Alonso, who batted second, beat the Nationals Soto 16-15 in the second round. Alonso’s longest ride of the night was 514 feet.

Mancini missed the 2020 season while undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer, the treatment he completed at Johns Hopkins Hospital on September 21. The 29-year old first baseman hit .256 with 16 homeruns and 55 RBI’s going into the All-Star break. His oncologist, Dr. Nilo Azad, threw the ceremonial first pitch at Camden Yards before the Orioles hosted the Chicago White Sox last Friday night.

It was incredible, especially after the past year and a half, Mancini said.

Mancini defeated the Rockies Trevor Story 13-12 in the second round, hitting second and continuing with a drive to the middle. Mancini knew it would be difficult to top Alonso.

He hits balls over 500 feet with ease. It didn’t seem like he was getting too tired, and I was pretty gassed in that final bonus round, Mancini said. He’s a beast there.

Soto entranced the crowd of 49,048 with a 520-foot homer, the longest derby drive in the Statcast era, over 513 feet that Yankees Aaron Judge hit in Miami in 2017. Before Statcast, the Cubs would have hit Sammy Sosa a 524 feet in Milwaukee in 2002, clearing Bernie Brewers’ slide.

Cardinals Mark McGwire had the longest ball in the 1998 Derby at a mile high Coors, a 510 footer.

Ohtani, the Angels sensation who would start on the mound and lead off as the designated batter for the American League in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, started slow but forced Soto off two rounds of tiebreakers before losing 31-28 in the second round.

They were tied at 22 after rules and 28 each after the first tiebreak. Soto homered on all three swings of the next tiebreak and Ohtani grounded out on his first swing.

It was fun, but also exhausting, Ohtani said through a translator. The last 30 seconds of both the first round and the tiebreaker rounds were very exhausting.

Ohtani becomes the first two-way All-Star of the games.

I’m just going to sleep a lot, as much as I can, he said.

Mancini won the first round 24-23 against the Ashes Matt Olson, who made a deep mistake on his last swing.

He’s a good guy, Olson said. To be able to fight like he’s fought and come back and perform like he’s done this year says a lot about him, his guts and his toughness.

Story beat the Rangers Joey Gallo 20-19 when Gallo came out on his last swing.

It’s tiring for sure, but it was a lot of fun for the first time, Gallo said.

By RONALD BLUM

