At the end of a high-quality, immersive and at times hectic encounter, rivals Love Lane Liverpool Competition Northern and formby can think about all the things they have in common.

Both struggled with the new ball, as the sailors got a lot of bounce from the Moor Park strip.

Both lost wickets in clusters after patient lane recovery; both lower-middle orders found the timing of the ball a little easier.

Both fired on opportunities in the field; both felt they were wrong on some fringe decisions.

Finally, when hands were shaken under the gloomy skies of Crosby, Formby closed at 148/8 in response to Northerns 195/8, skippers James Cole and James Seward could agree that a draw was probably perfect.

The star performers were hosts sailor Ryan Maddock, who finished 5/79 after a lewd 14-over second period, and visitor spinner Jackson Darkes-Sutcliffe, who followed his 3/39 with 43 out of 50 balls in a situation where attack the best form of defense. But in the end neither got the upper hand long enough to force a win; they and their teams knocked each other out.

Maddock – occasionally quirky but always menacing – gave the ECB Premier Division ECB led the lead by castrating both Sam Oldham and Ryan Brown on a third wicket score of 55, then the dangerous Ollie Sutton was misled as the match entered the final hour.

But from 68/5, the visitors recovered through a partnership of 72 of Sam Ellis and Darkes-Sutcliffe. As the target sharpened in the distance, the predatory ring of nearby fielders evaporated thanks to deliberate stroke play, meaning any future bloopers fell harmlessly onto the turf.

When Darkes-Sutcliffe took 11 from Maddock from the 14th over of the last hour, Formby needed 56 from six overs – not likely, but not impossible.

He was held well by Maddock when slipping from Tom Sephton’s bowling shortly afterwards, and the spinner then persuaded Michael Booth to go to a straight line – but time was running out.

Maddock’s last move was to pin Ellis from the fourth ball of the final, meaning a winning hat-trick was still at stake, but Saad Humayun defended comfortably.

After declaring 131 from 49 overs — and won by one run — against Wigan the previous week, Cole took a more cautious approach and extended his innings to 60 overs, the longest they’ve batted all season.

Darkes-Sutcliffes’ smart, volatile off-breaks had removed two lefties, Chris Laker and Andrew Clarke, just as their third wicket stand of 61 threatened to grow to something more.

From 84/2, the innings stuttered to 131/7 before a timely bickering from Scott Snaylam and Tommy Gray gave some momentum.

The only match in the Eredivisie that yielded a result came on New Brighton, true Wigans 211/8 proved too much for the hosts. Vinay Choudhary took 5/58 to round out an 83 point win.

The rain that swirled around the region all afternoon made for a nicely balanced encounter on Ormskirk, true Sefton Park reached 43/0 in pursuit of the hosts 165/4. Skipper Gary Knights 70 made a tempting statement after 30.5 overs, but the weather had the final say.









Chris Firths got 5/54 Southport & Birkdale close to an unlikely win against Wallasey, but Sumit Ruikars 63 helped save the Wirral side from 39/5 to 124/7 of the 24 overs available to them. Previously, JJ Fieldings 79 – his first fifty for the Trafalgar Road side – had issued a statement on 166/7.

Rain limited Rainhills chase of the 187/7 posted by Orrell Red Triangle; while Covid related problems meant Firewood Bootle Boots collide with Leigh had been postponed.

—

Ainsdale are the new leaders of Division One thanks to a 69 run win overwinning Birkenhead Park. Tom Oughtersons 88 was the main contributor to their 191/5 from just 35 overs; as Park recovered from the ruins of 19/5, with Istiqlal Hanif taking away their top order, the damage was done.









Previous leaders high field were ousted thanks to a six-wicket defeat at Rainford. The visitors never got going and crumbled from 93/5 to 99, before the hosts hit the runs with little alarm.

third placed Newton-le-Willows are just three points away from the top after a low-scoring win over Colwyn Bay. Siddiq Patel finished 5/21 as the hosts could only manage 94 – a mini collapse brought Newton from 59/1 to 90/6, but Ben Walkden held out with an unbeaten 38, the highest score of the game by distance.

Sign specialists Liverpool drawn with drawing specialists Ancient Xaverians at Aigburth – the visitors clung to the closure on 213/9 in response to 235/7. Ian Carroll’s 77 was the standout performance for Xavs, while Dan Clubbe won 6/56; previously Steve Rimmer scored the highest score with 53 for the hosts.

Northop Halls Harrison Jones finished undefeated at 76 as the Welshmen defeated Fleetwood Hesketh by eight wickets; Keiron New had taken 5/97 to limit the visitors to 179/9.

St Helens Towns game with Lytham was postponed due to Covid.

—

Els came painfully close to beating Division Two leaders Spring view, instead settling for a draw that was just two runs behind the hosts 133/4, with two wickets remaining.

Caldy closed the gap at the top with a five wicket win Sutton, chase 159; while third place Southport Trinity are just 10 points away from the top after Wim Van Der Walts set 99 a total of 220/9 and a win of 101 Parkfield Liscard, confirmed by Sean Craggs 7/45.

Prestatyns 182 – with 83 of Sheil Sethic – was too much for wavetree. Sampath Perera followed nine-wicket-haul with 5/9 last week to take a 98-point win, after Stewart Guys held back the hosts 5/72.

Maghull knock off 109 to beat Norley Hall by five wickets.

—

On Sunday, Northern claimed the honor on the final day in the Vitality Club T20s Liverpool Competition section, with a comfortable nine-wicket win Leigh.

Left-arm spinners Justin Snow and Tom Sephton claimed 5/43 from 7.5 overs between them, while Leigh struggled to get going after winning the toss in the final.

Their 116 total would never be enough – and Northerns openers did most of the work themselves, Chris Laker and Jack Boardman put down 97, and Boardman finished with 75 not from 55 balls.

The Crosby sides semi-final clash with Wallasey was also one-sided – Lakers 56 and Liam Grays 83 put in a total of 186/8, before Ryan Maddocks 4/16 took an 89-point win.

Leigh had earned their place in the final with a thumping 121 point win over hosts Ormskirk. Finn Hulberts 43 from just 19 balls led them to 185/6; only two batters made double digits in the answer, as Patrick Allan’s pace and Alex Mason’s spin knocked out the holders.