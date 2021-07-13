Washington Football Teams Future Doesn’t Contain Native Imagery Connection

Details Through Darren Thompson

July 12, 2021

WASHINGTON The Washington Football Team announced Monday that the new team name and associated images will not reference Native American images, names or culture.

The announcement came a year after Washington announced it would drop its Redsk!ns name and logo on Washingtons website, after years of criticism by indigenous leaders, allies and organizations. The Washington National Football Leagues team has not yet officially made a decision on the new team name, but the announcement is seen as a step in the right direction.

A year ago, they gave in to the reckoning and dropped the R word, Suzan Shown Harjo told Native News Online. So, after listening to us for a year, the consensus was: leave us alone and continue using native imagery. Harjo is Cheyenne and Muscogee Creek and winner of the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her services to the indigenous people. In 1992, she filed a petition with the United States Patent and Trademark Offices Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) to cancel the trademark image and name used by the Washington Redskins football team. The claim cited that the name was disparaging to Native Americans.

What Washington has done with a name is a desecration and more than insulting, Harjo said. But changing and committing to it a year later is part two of the reckoning. Very well!

Last year, Native News Online reported Washington’s decision to drop its former team name was celebrated by many in Minneapolis, including the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media and Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, also a member of the White Earth Ojibwe.

This is the first step for many, Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan said at a press conference at the Minneapolis American Indian Center on July 13, 2020. There are many more teams to go and this goes well beyond sports teams and mascots. These images that we see even in the state capital of Minnesota keep us stuck in the past and fail to recognize the leaders who function in that building and who reflect the communities they represent.

After Washington dropped its name, it pledged to make extensive efforts to select the team’s name by listening to and learning from Native American leaders and individuals across the country. Warriors was a suggested name and considered a contender, but the Washington team president wrote it would not be considered, citing talks with several communities.

As we have learned through our research and engagement with various groups, context is important and that makes it a slippery slope, Washington Football Team President Jason Wright wrote of the teams website. Feedback from all of the communities we engaged clearly revealed the deep-seated discomfort surrounding Warriors, with the clear acknowledgment that it is too closely related to Native American themes.

It’s no secret why we started this journey to find a new brand identity, Wright wrote. We will choose an identity that unambiguously deviates from any use of or approximate association with Native American imagery.

Although Washington has been given a reckoning, it has not come to those behind the efforts to pressure the Washington Football Team to change its name, the Redsk!ns.

We carried the weight of the hostility, the weight of the discrimination, the weight of the death threats, Harjo said of the leadership of the women who fought the Washington Football Team. The weight fell on the native women Amanda, Blackhorse, Courtney Zotigh and Julian Pappan and myself.

Prior to the change, Suzan Harjo led seven people in the petition to cancel the trademarks of Pro-Football, Inc., owner of the Washington Redsk!ns. The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled in favor of Suzan Harjo and the other Native American petitioners, but the case was later dismissed by the United States Court of Appeals (DC Circuit) on the grounds that the doctrine of laughs applied where the plaintiffs also waited long after reaching the age of majority (18) to file their cancellation request.

So, in 2006, Amanda Blackhorse filed a similar petition against the United States Patent and Trademark Offices Trademark Trial and Appeal Board with five other individuals, ages 18-24, hoping to overcome the doctrine of laughs. The Blackhorse case resulted in the cancellation of six federal trademarks of Redskins by the TTAB in 2014.

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said: USA today rather: “We will never change the name of the team.”

About the author Writer: Darren Thompson Darren Thompson (Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe) is a freelance journalist living in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, where he also contributes to Unicorn Riot, an alternative media publication. Thompson has reported on political unrest, tribal sovereignty and indigenous issues for the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, Indian Country Today, Native News Online, Powwows.com and Unicorn Riot. He has contributed to the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Voice of America on various Indigenous issues in international conversation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminology & Law from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



