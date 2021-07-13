How do I get to tennis, where are my local courts and which racket should I buy?





Wimbledon gives a huge boost to tennis at all levels each summer as players of all ages flock to their local tennis club to try and emulate the heroes they see on the endless TV coverage of the tournament every year. Figuring out how to get into the game can be a challenge, so here’s your sundayworld.com guide to everything you need to know: HOW DO I GET INTO TENNIS? Start by going to the Tennis Ireland website and checking out their section on how to get into the game. There you will find details about your local club, how to get in touch with a coach near you and also how to participate in group sessions which are often a great way to take your first steps in the sport and help fellow beginners meet who want to play the game. WHICH RACKET SHOULD I BUY? This is a tough question because it all depends on the level you want to play at. Babolat offers a wide range of Wimbledon rackets, with the purple color on the frame matching that of the All England Clubs’ own branding. If you’re looking to play tennis for the first time, check out their Evoke racket for a reasonable price of $50. For those who have their sights set on a racket that will help you take your game to the next level, the Babolat Boost racket may be right up your alley at age 90. More experienced players will enjoy playing with the Pure Drive Lite racket which is a professional racket and for sale in the Wimbledon online shop for 175 (pictured above with Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova). WHAT SHOES SHOULD I BUY? This is an area where the competition is hot and there are some great options on the market. Many professional players use ASICS or Adidas tennis shoes, but those who want to stick with the Wimbledon theme will appreciate the stylish look and feel of the Babolat tennis shoe for men, which is the only trainer to come with a Wimbledon logo. HOW EXPENSIVE ARE TENNIS LESSONS? The price depends on the level of qualification that the coach has achieved. Top level club coaches can charge 40 per hour for a lesson, but that price can drop if they are just a level two coach. Junior players can get great deals on booking a range of lessons, with the school holidays ahead being a great time to take local coaching courses run in your area which are both great for tennis enthusiasts and work well for working parents. look at the Tennis Ireland club finder tool to find your local club. Download the Sunday World app Download the free app now for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and android devices









