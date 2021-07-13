Tokyo Olympics: African table tennis star hopes to end Chinese dominance | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW

Sports
At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Quadri Aruna met his match against Chinese master Ma Long in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles table tennis tournament.
With his quick forehand power, the Nigerian virtuoso had overcome three top players to reach the quarter-finals of men’s singles table tennis, the first time for an African at the Olympics.
He defeated Taiwanese fifth seed Chuang Chih-yuan 4-0 and German star Timo Boll 4-2 in one of the biggest disrupted runs in table tennis history. But Long was too much to handle and Aruna lost to the eventual gold medalist in four straight sets.
Nigerian Quadri Aruna (left) congratulates China’s Ma Long (right) after their 2016 Olympic quarterfinals
The experience taught him a valuable lesson: To reach the podium, he had to work harder.
It has now been five years and Aruna has made plans for his return to the Tokyo Olympics. After his debut season in the German Table Tennis Bundesliga, winning 15 of his 25 matches, he is the highest-ranked African (22) in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).
“I was very happy to play in the Bundesliga, one of the best leagues in Europe,” Aruna told DW. “I think the Bundesliga experience will make a difference for me at the Olympics.”
concrete start
In Oyo, a rustic and storied town in Yoruba in western Nigeria where Aruna grew up, children started drawing lines on concrete floors to create a court. They used crushed asbestos or flat wood for tennis paddles. The money collected from grocery shopping was used to buy ping pong balls. On the other side of town you can hear a thousand balls pinging over the concrete.
The simplicity of table tennis competed with the popularity of football in the heart of Aruna. His family wanted him to focus on school and his father would wait outside their house with a cane when he returned from playing.
When his talent came to the fore on the concrete floors, he received an invitation to a table tennis hall managed by the city’s famed trainer, Oluwole Abolarin.
“Luckily he saw me on the street and took me into the hall. I think he saw some kind of talent in me,” Aruna said.
International success
Since then, he has been the banner of table tennis in Nigeria and his fame rivals that of the country’s most prominent footballers.
In 2017, Aruna became the first African to win an ITTF title outside the continent when he defeated Japanese veteran Kaii Yoshida to win the ITTF Challenge Polish Open in Czestochowa. That same year, he won the ITTF African Cup against Egyptian rival Omar Assar.
He was a silver medalist at the Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast in April 2018 and followed that feat by winning the ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open in Lagos, a title he successfully defended in 2019.
When he plays in Lagos, the crowd is boisterous. Fans drum and sing his name in the Okoya Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium. There he is at home and one with the crowd.
Great expectations
Nigeria has been represented at every table tennis event since it became an Olympic sport in 1988. Atanda Musa, Bose Kaffo, Monday Merotohun and Segun Toriola have played at the Games. But Aruna, recently named Team Nigeria captain, is the best hope for a table tennis medal at the Olympics.
“It will be a joy for us as a country and the African continent if Aruna wins a medal in the Olympics,” said Ishaku Tikon, president of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation.
“The Olympics are not child’s play. It is serious business and our goal is to get a medal.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down Aruna’s drive. He practices two and a half hours a day in Lisbon, Portugal, where he lives with his family.
Unlike the last Olympics in Rio, where Nigerian athletes struggled to get funding, he says the government has been very helpful.
“I played two tournaments in China, I played in Doha and I also had a camp at the tennis club of Saarbrcken (Germany). I have received unprecedented support from the (Nigerian) Minister of Sport to attend these matches. It is the best preparation I’ve had leading to a big tournament,” he said.
To win a medal in Tokyo means he has to face the Chinese dominance at the top of the sport. The Chinese have won gold in five of the last six tournaments.
“Table tennis is the number one sport in China. They put a lot of money into the sport and they have the best coaches who understand the game. But I think it is possible to create surprises in Tokyo. My goal is to win a medal, and I hope I’m lucky,” Aruna said.
