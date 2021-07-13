Team USA falls to 0-2 in Olympic exhibitions after losing to Australia

Team USA can indeed win Olympic gold in Tokyo for the fourth time in a row next month.

But when the Americans do, it becomes a story of overcoming adversity.

They lost their second consecutive exhibition on Monday, this time beating Australia 91-83 in Las Vegas. Dating back to the 2019 World Cup, where they finished seventh, Team USA has lost four of their last five games. It has now also lost twice in a row to Australia, a team expected to compete for the gold in Japan.

It was a better showing than Saturday’s loss to Nigeria, but just reading those words is a bit baffling given the pedigree of this roster and coaching staff. Their chemistry and execution, especially in late-game situations, hold the Americans back in their early stages of defending their title.

“I thought we were getting better tonight,” said Team USA coach Gregg Popovich, continuing his stance to emphasize process over results. “After a short time together, there are a lot of things to deal with.”



Damian Lillard, who had 22 points, and Kevin Durant, who had 17 points, certainly looked more like All-Stars in this game than in Nigeria’s loss. Together they shot 10-of-20 on 3-pointers, the kind of shot this roster was designed for.

The Americans had an 11-point lead in the first half and played an effective physical defense at times, leaving Australia with just 13 points in the second quarter. After giving up 20 3-pointers in the exhibition opener, there was a clear effort to challenge them better and Australia only had 10.

Those are the signs Popovich was talking about. But moral victories over losses are a new thrill for Team USA. The loss to Nigeria was considered one of the biggest international basketball upsets ever. When this one was over, the Australians routinely congratulated each other and moved on.

“We went into this game expecting to win,” said Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz, who had 17 points for Australia. “No disrespect to them, they are a great team, obviously the guys they have on their roster and Pop standing there is always fun to watch, but we came here expecting to win the game and that’s what we did.”

For decades, whether it was narrow wins or the rare loss, Team USA cited an inherent disadvantage it has over national teams whose core players develop chemistry from their teenage years. Popovich did that again after this loss, as did Lillard, who is on his way to his first Olympics.

“These teams are experienced and have spent a lot of time together,” said Lillard. “We are still working to become a team.”

The Australians have institutional knowledge as Patty Mills, who played nine seasons for Popovich in San Antonio, has been a great lead guard for them for years. And on Monday, he was great again, scoring 22 points and taking six three-pointers.

But the Aussies have seven new players and have changed coaches twice in the last two years. Their best player, Ben Simmons, chose not to play. And they are admittedly still installing their systems.

The chemistry deficit is real, but it’s not the only thing. This American team was built with versatility and shooting in mind at the expense of size. The Aussies knew and crushed it.

Time and again they were able to throw passes in the middle to players, either wide open from great cuts or in a bargain matchup. They took 44 points in the paint to the US 24, making 22 of the 35 shots there. It led to 53% shooting overall.

Like the Nigerians, the Australians carried the Americans down and slowly built up the lead in the second half. Popovich attributed this to his players who lacked stamina and were worn out.

“Some guys need to get their legs and rhythm back,” Popovich said. “We’re sticking to the process.”

The Aussies were flying around defensively towards the end of the game, challenging shots, showing the tired legs of the Americans. Lillard and Durant missed crucial open looks and, in a final humiliation, Jayson Tatum airballed on a corner 3-point try with the team five behind with a minute to play. Although it was better than the next possession, which resulted in a turnover.

There was a time when Team USA could get by with average performance in places like this. As is becoming clearer, those days are at an end. The number of teams threatening the Americans has clearly grown, something that has already driven home this week.

“It’s different…now you go out and the whole starting five are NBA players who are in the rotation,” said Lillard. “This isn’t the first time I’ve seen Team USA test either.”