How Edutech, Fintech companies are in control

Cricket press conferences can be predictable and mundane in nature. It can be even worse if the speaker, always a top cricketer or coach, is a bad speaker. (More cricket news)

Last Thursday’s virtual press conference, convened by the title sponsors of the Sri Lanka vs India limited overs series in Colombo, was such a — boring one.

But if the media had wanted to grill the two new-age companies – Unacademy for CoinDCX – that have taken over cricket sponsorship on a large scale, the session could have been more interesting.

Most reporters who logged in on Thursday had little interest in knowing why edutech and fintech companies are seriously intervening in sports sponsorship.

So after a few predictable questions to Yuzvendra Chahal and more expected answers, the press conference ended in about 15 minutes.

If cricket is a roaring business these days, it’s because of the money spent by edutech companies like Unacademy or Byju’s. Fintech made its presence felt in IPL 2020, with CRED becoming a BCCI partner. Newer players like Upstox are rapidly emerging.

A new generation of spenders has arrived from the Bitcoin/cryptocurrency space. Whether they will capture people’s imaginations is another question, but fintech companies are going all out to show their wares through all available media channels.

I’m not sure if CRED could impress at IPL 2020 with a slew of TV commercials that were seemingly unimaginative and weird.

Retired cine superstars such as Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and musician Bappi Lahiri have clearly not conveyed CRED’s message despite consuming a lot of expensive commercial time. They were then dropped.

CRED, of course, has roped in former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid into their next series of TVCs. But it was not the brand, but the Wall that made headlines for its unusual “rage issues” and it was still unclear whether CRED actually benefited from the ad.

BULLISH

But that doesn’t stop fintech companies from jumping into cricket sponsorship. A financially struggling Sri Lanka may have been a perfect starting point for CoinDCX. They are the title sponsors of the T20 Cup with three matches.

Ramalingam Subramanium, CoinDCX’s head of marketing admitted that Bitcoins were new to India and the sponsorship was part of the plan to build awareness.

“Cricket has tremendous appeal and spans generations. As we see crypto evolve in India, awareness and education are key to sustainable growth. By working together and sponsoring the tournament, we believe we will be able to the right kind of consciousness in the category,” Subramanium said.

Sumit Gupta, the CEO of Coin DCX says, “Almost 30-40% of the audience watching or following cricket in India is in their early 20s or 30s and with that viewership as a base, we aim to bring the millennial and Gen-Z- populations in the Indian market, who have either already invested in cryptocurrency or are curious or interested in it and are therefore most likely considering investing in crypto assets.”

While CoinDCX will be the title sponsors, another company in similar business, WazirX will co-sponsor the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs India series.

IN GOOD SPACE

Unacademy, the title sponsor of the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and India, seems to be making better use of its brand name. The marriage with education has been strengthened by a meaningful association with former cricket stars such as Sourav Ganguly.

Unacademy is also an IPL sponsor. They even wanted to be the title sponsor of IPL 2020, but fantasy cricket operators Dream11 outbid them in a fierce battle.

“Edutech and sport are actually a perfect match, not only in terms of demographics, but also the way the new generation consumes content. Both students and their parents follow sport, and cricket in particular is huge with a cumulative audience in north of 400 million for an IPL season alone,” said Karan Shroff, Unacademy’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“Add to that the fact that the younger generation’s engagement with their mobile and computer screens (either for learning or for entertainment) and their involvement in sports are not mutually exclusive, and we have a winning proposal to reach these new learners who are breaking loose of the traditional modes, in a sense in their natural habitat,” explains Shroff.

Chances are, education and fintech companies are ruling sponsorship in the Indian market, if not globally. As real money gambling faces uncertain times in high courts and even the Prime Minister’s Office, operators such as Dream11 and MPL may become increasingly wary.

UNSURE TIMES

Dream11 and MPL naturally have deep pockets with major investors backing them. Both are deeply involved in Indian cricket, but deep down they know that the honeymoon could end if the government equates real money gambling with gambling or gambling.

MPL is already exploring the Esports market very seriously and has even formed an affiliation with the Indian Olympic Association ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

From a business point of view, these young fintech and edutech companies have a clear vision, says Bhairav ​​Shanth of ITW.

“The new age technology companies are more open to innovation and know what the outcome or brand impact they are looking for. Since they operate in a digital environment where everything is traceable, the results can be optimized by selecting the right property,” explains Shanth out. .

ITW is a leading player in sports sponsorship and brand promotion. ITW works with some of the best cricket boards in the world and is also a partner of Sri Lanka Cricket.

VERY SMOOTH

Shanth says: “Normally, the physical brands mainly want brand visibility and are generally risk averse. Digital companies are nimble and adaptive, they can adjust or adapt a campaign based on how it delivers the desired result.

On the contrary, traditional brands have more of a legacy approach with pre-set ways to campaign. To use a music analogy, we can say one is consistent, a bit like legendary rockers Pink Floyd, while the other evolves and is agile, kind of like the K-pop chart busters BTS.”

The traditional sponsors are definitely on their way out. Associated with football and the Olympics, Coca-Cola are long-term global players with multi-billion dollar deals with organizations like FIFA and the International Olympic Committee.

The cricket ecosystem is much smaller compared to football or the Olympics. In keeping with the changing times in cricket and an increase in Twenty20, players like Unacademy, CoinDCX et al are expected to play smart and achieve the desired mileage.