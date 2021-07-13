Former Salem Spartan Daniel Lopez Gives Back in the Name of Football





SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – Local high school soccer players gear up for two days a day at the end of the month. Many players get extra help from private trainers. One of those trainers who is giving back is former Salem Spartan footballer Daniel Lopez, whose path to becoming a coach stemmed from a personal tragedy. “I played football and basketball. I excelled in both sports and I always loved football more. There came a moment in my life and my mom said if I wanted to go to college and I chose football,” Lopez said. In 2005, midway through Lopez’s freshman year at Carson Newman University, doctors discovered that he had a rare neurological disorder. Klein-Levin syndrome is characterized by the need to sleep up to 20 hours a day. “It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before and I recovered from it and in five or six months it would come back and that cycle would keep repeating itself. It eventually got to a point where I was going to lose 30 or 40 pounds,” Lopez said. Lopez’s illness led to the end of his college football career. “It’s the hardest thing that’s happened. I probably put too many eggs in the football basket. There’s a fine line with how much you care, I think I cared a little too much. I didn’t see another path for me except football and ever playing professionally,” said Lopez. WFXR Sports Sitdown: Former NFL Player Lional “Jelly Roll” Dalton Shares His Organ Donation Awareness Story

Although he couldn’t play anymore, he has focused his passion on training football players and showing them important techniques to improve their game. “I would work with a few different players. I don’t have 20 guys here. I have small groups of four or five players. My love for it really started with Max Philpott. Max earned a scholarship at Virginia Tech,” says Lopez. You know there’s an old saying, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That’s what he does. In fact, he prepares the players for the next level of college. The youngsters love what they teach him. “It has opened a whole new avenue for me to work on defense,” said Salem Spartans footballer Cameron Martindale. “I mean, we talk every day, we joke, we talk about football and the classroom. I get a lot of advice from him,” said Salem Spartans footballer Stacy Williams. “The most important thing is that they have to realize mentally that they have to do a lot of things to get better. If people are willing to work hard and put in the time and at the same time focus on their school and what they are doing in the classroom, the potential is limitless,” says Lopez. Daniel does not charge for his services. He says the interns and their parents are trying to give him money. But he refuses to take the money. Daniel thinks it’s enough to see their success on and off the field. For the latest news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s latest news email list Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available at Apple and android.

