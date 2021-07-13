‘Voice of table tennis’ Adam Bobrow lists 10 paddlers to watch

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): With less than two weeks to go before the highly anticipated 2020 Olympics, the stage is all set for athletes around the world to showcase their talent at the world’s largest quadrennial event. Tokyo Games will feature 339 events in 33 different sports and a total of 50 disciplines. Table tennis has been part of the Olympic Games since 1988.

Ahead of the Olympics, Adam Bobrow, one of the world’s acclaimed TT commentators and also known as ‘The Voice of Table Tennis’, highlighted the list of top 10 paddlers to watch out for during the upcoming Olympics.

Adam, who will be one of the official commentators on the Tokyo Games, also has a YouTube channel and has featured many top TT players on his channel, helping TT enthusiasts learn more about their favorite players and the sport.

China has been the most dominant country when it comes to TT, but the upcoming Tokyo Olympics may surprise fans with rowers from other parts of the world delivering remarkable performances. Here are Adam’s top 10 paddlers to watch at the Olympics.

Mima Ito (Japan): At 20 years old, Mima is not only the youngest on the Japanese Olympic team, but also by far the biggest threat to Chinese dominance. She has the most dominant serve in the game. Her unique service often doesn’t return, and there’s a reason audiences love the made-up phrases “Mima punch” and “Mima smash.” Known as ‘Mima-chan’, the world’s No. 2 is only four feet tall but powerful and is one of the main reasons why women’s sports have become more and more fascinating to watch over the past 5 years.

Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan): Already considered a GOAT, Japanese sensation Harimoto defeated Olympic champion and TT great Ma Long before he even turned 15. The fight in Harimoto has won notable names since he was only 11 years old and he has broken almost all the age-related records this sport has to offer. The 18-year-old rower’s battle cries will make it very clear from the start of the race that he came to conquer and not rest for a single point.

Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico): ‘The Pride of Puerto Rico’ Adriana is no stranger to TT enthusiasts in India with her impressive performance in the country’s premier TT competition, Ultimate Table Tennis. Adriana was also the first-ever Puerto Rican rower to be invited to play in the Chinese Super League. Entering the World’s Top 20, she broke all records in Puerto Rico TT history and her personality, swag and super creative play style make her spectacular to watch. Interestingly, Adriana is one of four TT playing sisters in the Diaz family and her older sister Melanie has also qualified to compete in Tokyo.

Liam Pitchford (England): As England’s best player, Pitchford has beaten two of the top three players on the Chinese national team in recent years. the world no. 15 has produced some notable performances lately. His bold and risky style combined with his terrifyingly versatile backhand makes him a danger to any opponent. No one is safe with Pitchford on their half of the draw.

Manika Batra (India): As a banner for table tennis in India, Manika has stood out for years with her very unusual playing style. In the 2018 Commonwealth Games, she made a huge upset over a world champion Feng Tianwei and that too twice. This along with her overall positive, humble and infectiously heartwarming personality has earned her a huge international following. Manika’s rare combination of defense and attack near the table can surprise opponents and lead to shocking results again in Tokyo. She will also team up with India’s veteran campaigner Achanta Sharath Kamal in the first-ever mixed doubles event at the Olympics, and together they’ve already proven to be a very capable pair at taking down big names.

Quadri Aruna (Nigeria): The King of Africa has long been the crowd favorite around the world with his undying efforts and seemingly self-taught style. During the 2016 Olympics, he had two major problems beating Top-10 players. It’s not just his style of play that makes Quadri so fun to watch, but the passion he brings to every match will make you want to cheer for him, even when you see him for the first time. He not only carries the hopes of Nigeria and the rest of Africa, but the fans around the world who are excited to see new regions emerge in the sport.

Han Ying (Germany): Heels are an art form and since the world’s best ‘chopper’ (defender) Han Ying qualified for women’s singles, you’re likely to witness the longest, most thrilling and spectacular rallies at the Tokyo Olympics . Usually she keeps the ball in play in the most classic way from a distance of 10 feet behind the table or more, punishing with her one-shot knockout forehand if the opponent isn’t careful.

Lin Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei): Known as ‘The Silent Assassin’ for his inaudibly restrained demeanor as he takes down the biggest names in the sport, 19-year-old Yun-Ju has quietly taken down both Olympic Chinese players – Ma Long and Fan Zhendong — emerged as the global sensation and threat to many top paddlers at the Olympics. As the No. 1 player in Taiwan and sixth in the world, Yun-Ju will lead a strong team and his dangerous game is known by opponents and fans all over the world. It’s fair to say that when he gets aroused by his kills, you get chills when he shivers.

Lily Zhang (USA): A five-time national champion, Zhang will make his third Olympic appearance at the age of 25. In 2019, Zhang made her international breakthrough by stealing the show at the Women’s World Cup and won the ITTF Breakthrough Star Award the same year. The following year, she caught the attention of many with a win over world champion Feng Tianwei, beating her for the bronze medal in 2019.

Hugo Calderano (Brazil): A young, fit, intelligent Hugo has done things that most have never seen on a professional level. In 2018, he defeated the world No. 1 Fan Zhendong, who launched his already ignited career into another stratosphere. Breaking record after record, not just for Brazil but for all of America, the 25-year-old’s creativity and athleticism along with a variety of entertaining skills make him unpredictable and a player you don’t want to miss. (ANI)