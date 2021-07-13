SLC contract dispute: Muttiah Muralitharan lashes out at four senior cricketers





Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan has sued four senior players in the national team over the dispute over central contracts. Many players, including seniors such as ex-captains Angelo Mathews and Kusal Perera, have been involved in a long-standing dispute with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) over central contracts. Several Sri Lankan cricketers had refused to sign a contract with the board over a wage dispute after agreeing to play against England on a tour contract. Sri Lankan players are said to have not signed the contracts due to transparency issues, but Muralitharan said this was mainly because senior cricketers were paid less under the new performance-based system. “This year we think they don’t need a central contract, we can go with tour contracts,” Murali told Hiru TV. The cricketers have signed tour contracts ahead of the India series which starts on July 18. Muralitharan, 49, Test cricket’s top wicket-taker with 800 scalps, said the senior cricketers would not allow other young players to sign the contracts because of their pay cut. With the players not taking it when it was offered by the board, Muralitharan said they won’t get any central contracts. Several senior players not part of the white-ball set-up are now out of deals after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) withdrew its offer of one-year contracts. Some players later agreed to sign the central contracts after transparency details were revealed, but SLC only offered them tour contracts. Thanks to SLC’s new move, cricketers will no longer be paid monthly, leaving the test players the hardest hit as they have no tours scheduled until November.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/slc-contract-dispute-muttiah-muralitharan-slams-four-senior-cricketers-7402769/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos