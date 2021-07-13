What it means for Penn State Football





Penn State Football 2021 Signed Lonny White Jr. was drafted 64th in the Major League Baseball draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Malvern Prep’s 4-star wide receiver was a key member of the Penn State Football 2021 recruiting class along with the 4-star offensive lineman Landon Tengwall and 4-star cornerback Kalen King. It now looks like White could start a minor league baseball career instead. The closing value for the 64th pick in the MLB draw is $1.05 million. The Pirates can give White more or less than the recommended amount. They will probably have to pay more to keep White away from Penn State Football. The Pirates had the first pick in the draft, giving them the largest money pool of any team in the draft. They also used the first general choice Henry Davis, which was not expected to go that high, so the Pirates may be able to save some money there. Ironically, White wasn’t the only high-profile college football recruit drafted by the Pirates. Clemson quarterback commit Bubba Chandler was drafted eight places behind White. It looks like the Pirates will try to use the money they are likely to save by drafting Davis to sign the two football standouts away from their obligations. ESPN’s Tom VanHaren reported that Chandler is likely to sign with the Pirates. Bubba Chandler, who signed to Clemson as a four-star quarterback in the latter division, told me he plans to sign with the Pirates after being selected in the third round of the MLB draw. – Tom VanHaren (@TomVH) July 12, 2021 White has not signed yet, but a decision is likely to be made within the next two weeks. The Pirates clearly felt good about their ability to sign White given how high they took him. There are pros and cons to both options and that is something that White and his family will have to discuss. At the end of the day there is really no wrong answer and white is in a win-win situation. If White chose baseball, it would be another blow to Penn State’s 2021 class. The Nittany Lions struggled throughout the cycle, missing numerous top goals, some from their own backyard. The 2021 class has already seen some exhaustion with offensive lineman Nate Bruce no longer with the program. Head coach James Franklin and wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield were aware of the possibility that White would never make it to Happy Valley, so they wisely found Harrison Wallace late in the 2021 cycle and went wide for Duke.

