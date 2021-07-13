2021 Capital Region High School Sports Awards: Boys Tennis Honors





The State Journal-Register’s Capital Region High School Sports Awards show streamed online via Youtube on June 30. The broadcast event recognized the area’s top student athletes and can be found on theCapital Region High School Sports Awardswebsite. High School Sports Awards:State Journal-Register Area Award winners announced at Wednesday’s show The SJ-R will publish a special section on Sunday, August 1, highlighting the best athletes. Every sport, except tennis and swimming and diving, has a winner from the Big School and the Small School in the special section. These are the honorary titles of the SJ-R for boys tennis Here are this year’s 12 honorees for boys’ tennis. ALL-AREA BOYS TENNIS TEAM DOUBLE GAME Brian Becker (senior), David Jiang (senior) Springfield High Jiang and Becker’s impressive post-season run ended with a top 8 double finish at the Class 1A state tournament, with the Senators taking seventh in the team standings. The doubles reached the consolation state semifinals and as a 9-16 seed, the tournament finished with a 5-2 record. Jiang and Becker went through the Central State Eight Conference tournament and Chatham Glenwood Sectional as double champions, taking a score of 20-5. The senators won both the CS8 and the section meetings. Nicholas Doerfler (senior), Joseph Doerfler (sophomore) Chatham Glenwood The fifth seeded Doerfler brothers had a brilliant run in the Chatham Glenwood Sectional, beating the No. 2 and 4 seeds to advance to the Championship game. They finished second in the section and reached the Class 1A state tournament where they won two consolation games, finishing 2-2. Their overall record of 27-12 was supported by a fourth-place finish at the Central State Eight Conference meeting. Brian Rettig (senior), Nikhil Gupta (junior) Chatham Glenwood Rettig and Gupta brought the Titans to a second-place team tie with Normal U-High at the Central State Eight Conference meeting as they reached the doubles final and took second place. The tandem took third place in the Chatham Glenwood Sectional the following weekend to reach the Class 1A state tournament. A third-set tiebreak in the consolation rounds saw Rettig and Gupta finish 1-2 at state and finish the season 16-11 overall. Zeke Cross (senior), Ethan Stott (senior) Springfield High While the No. 4 took the double seed, Cross and Stott finished in fifth place at the Central State Eight Conference tournament. The duo didn’t make it past the Chatham Glenwood Sectional but had a few signature wins all season, finishing with a 9-7 record. SINGLES David Lu, sophomore, Springfield High Luf fought his way to a third place finish in the Chatham Glenwood Sectional and advanced to the Class 1A state tournament. He won a game in the consolation rounds in the state, finishing the encounter with a 1-2 record. His 14-9 state overall record was highlighted as he advanced to the Central State Eight Conferences semifinals as a No. 6 seed and came away with a fourth-place finish. Miles Roland, senior, Sacred Heart-Griffinriff Roland was SHG’s top singles player, making his way to these semifinals of the Central State Eight Conference tournament in fourth place, taking third place to lift the Cyclones to fourth. meet after falling in three sets in the quarterfinals of the Chatham Glenwood Sectional. Paxton Garland-Sutter, freshman, Rochester As Rochester’s only representative in the state, Garland-Sutter won a championship match in Class 1A, finishing the tournament with a 1-2 record. He placed fourth in the Chatham Glenwood Sectional when he retired in the third-place match and helped Rochester earn fifth in the Central State Eight Conference tournament by finishing fifth in singles. Noah Williams, freshman, Springfield High Williams won the Central State Eight Conference singles championship when he defeated Abhay Hiredesai after sophomore Normal U-High had to retire in the third set with a hamstring injury. Williams finished second in the Chatham Glenwood Sectional to reach the Class 1A state tournament. He won two championship rounds as a 9-16 seed and finished the tournament with a 3-2 market place in the top 24. Williams entered the state with a 19-4 record, including post-season play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sj-r.com/story/sports/2021/07/13/2021-capital-region-high-school-sports-awards-boys-tennis-honorees/7873886002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos