Lando Norris: F1 star ‘shaken’ after stolen watch during Euro 2020 final, McLaren says





Norris, 21, was unharmed but “shocked” by the incident, which has now been handed over to police, the team said in a statement on Monday.

The British driver posted an Instagram photo of himself in the stadium after the game. McLaren later said he was “involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, where the watch he was wearing was confiscated.”

“Luckily Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shocked. The team supports Lando and we are sure race fans will join us to wish him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend,” the statement added.

CNN has contacted the Metropolitan Police about the incident. A total of 53 people were arrested in Wembley on Sunday. They were among 86 arrests made by the Met Police for a number of offenses in London related to the final, including public order violations, assault, drunkenness and disorderly conduct and criminal damage, police said in a statement. “The unacceptable scenes we saw yesterday were a small number of people wanting to use football as an excuse to behave horribly towards other members of the public and officers,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said in a statement. Sunday’s game marked England’s first appearance in the final of a major tournament in 55 years, but was won on penalties by Italy after the game ended 1-1. During a press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic in Downing Street on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested there were “particular difficulties” in overseeing an event under measures to slow the spread of the virus. . Wembley, which has a capacity of 90,000, was allowed to be about two-thirds full for the match, and fans had to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination to gain entry. “It was a shame that a small minority tried to spoil it yesterday,” Johnson said at the news conference, adding that the government “will look into exactly what happened.” The English Football Association said on Monday it will conduct a “full review and investigation” into the events that took place at the stadium before and during Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

