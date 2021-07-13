Tyrone Mings Calls On Priti Patels Against Racism Euro’s Tweet





England player Tyrone Mings has accused Priti Patel of pretending to be disgusted by the online racist abuse against Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho after the Euro 2020 final. In a tweet posted on Monday, July 12, Mings, who was part of the Euro squad, claimed that the Home Secretary lit the fire after previously labeling taking the knee as gesture politics, saying fans are had choice to expel the English teams anti-racism message. You can’t stoke the fire at the start of the tournament by labeling our anti-racism message as Gesture Politics and then pretending to be disgusted when exactly what you’re campaigning against happens, the footballer tweeted. In previous tweets, the England player also said it sickens online racism, but doesn’t surprise him. Mings tweets came in response to: Patel’s anti-racism tweet on Monday morning, which has been branded hypocritical by players, pundits and fans. Following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other leading politicians, Patel tweeted: I am disgusted that @England players who have given so much for our country this summer have fallen victim to despicable racial abuse on social media. It has no place in our country and I support the police to hold those responsible to account. As Bustle reports, both Johnson and Patel have been criticized for their lack of support for the teams’ decision to get down on their knees before the games and be labeled as hypocrites. According to BBC news, Patel has declined to comment on Mings’ allegations as of Monday. Marcus Rashford has also commented on the racist abuse directed against him and his England team-mates. As Bustle reported, Rashford apologized for his missed penalty in a heartfelt social media post, but said he will never apologize because he is a 23-year-old black man from Withington and Wythenshawe. Meanwhile, the FA, Prince William, Metropolitan Police and many more have issued statements condemning racism against English black players.

