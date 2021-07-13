Flag football win local ground

When Statesboro Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department athletics manager Dadrian Cosby saw the Portal girls’ flag soccer team on television during the Super Bowl, he knew it was time for the Recreation Department to take action and offer girls youth flag soccer in Bulloch County.

We’ve talked about starting girls flag football, especially with the success they had at Portal High School, sad Cosby. When I saw the Portal girls on the teams as part of the Super Bowl commercial, I knew we had to offer it here through the Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department.

Monday evening, the first step was taken to gauge interest locally when 20 girls showed up for the first of two football camps that will also serve as an introduction for many girls. Some members of the Portal Flag football team were also on hand to lend a hand.

We were pleased with the turnout tonight, said Cosby. We had some tell us they couldn’t make it today, but they will be there Wednesday. We intend to continue with the competition regardless of the numbers. We may have to combine some age divisions, but we’re going to make sure it works.

The current plan is to have three different age groups, starting with a 78 year old division, followed by 9-10 year olds and then 11-12 in the oldest age group. Registration takes place along with the other fall sports, including boys flag and tackle football and soccer.

We plan to do it like a seven out of seven, just like they go in the GHSA, Cosby said. We would like to have 1-12 players per team. The rules will be the same as on the GHSA with some adjustments depending on the age groups.

Cosby is the 2021 State Athletic Chairman who oversees all tournaments for the GRPA in the State of Georgia. One of the first things he implemented after last November’s takeover was to introduce girls’ flag football in the state of Georgia.

We knew flag football was coming, but the success at Portal really pushed us to get it started here as soon as possible, said Cosby. We’re going to be holding our first-ever state championships in the GRPA in Cherokee County the first week of December.

Cosby believes that if a town as big as Portal can produce what they’ve been able to produce, he’s sure there are other girls across the county who can bring similar skills to the sport.

We have a lot of fast girls here in town, Cosby said. I have a feeling that with how popular football is and with the success at Portal Bulloch County will support the program. Not only do we hope to give them a chance to have fun, but hopefully we can feed the high schools for years to come.

Cosby knows there are about 15 recreation departments that will offer flag football this fall. He foresees that about 30 percent of recreation departments are likely to have flag football this year and he is hopeful that once they see success, it will continue to grow.

The SBCPRD will hold another camp/information session for girls ages 7-12 at Mill Creek Park on Field 16 on Wednesday at 6:00 AM.