Sports
Flag football win local ground
When Statesboro Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department athletics manager Dadrian Cosby saw the Portal girls’ flag soccer team on television during the Super Bowl, he knew it was time for the Recreation Department to take action and offer girls youth flag soccer in Bulloch County.
We’ve talked about starting girls flag football, especially with the success they had at Portal High School, sad Cosby. When I saw the Portal girls on the teams as part of the Super Bowl commercial, I knew we had to offer it here through the Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department.
Monday evening, the first step was taken to gauge interest locally when 20 girls showed up for the first of two football camps that will also serve as an introduction for many girls. Some members of the Portal Flag football team were also on hand to lend a hand.
We were pleased with the turnout tonight, said Cosby. We had some tell us they couldn’t make it today, but they will be there Wednesday. We intend to continue with the competition regardless of the numbers. We may have to combine some age divisions, but we’re going to make sure it works.
The current plan is to have three different age groups, starting with a 78 year old division, followed by 9-10 year olds and then 11-12 in the oldest age group. Registration takes place along with the other fall sports, including boys flag and tackle football and soccer.
We plan to do it like a seven out of seven, just like they go in the GHSA, Cosby said. We would like to have 1-12 players per team. The rules will be the same as on the GHSA with some adjustments depending on the age groups.
Cosby is the 2021 State Athletic Chairman who oversees all tournaments for the GRPA in the State of Georgia. One of the first things he implemented after last November’s takeover was to introduce girls’ flag football in the state of Georgia.
We knew flag football was coming, but the success at Portal really pushed us to get it started here as soon as possible, said Cosby. We’re going to be holding our first-ever state championships in the GRPA in Cherokee County the first week of December.
Cosby believes that if a town as big as Portal can produce what they’ve been able to produce, he’s sure there are other girls across the county who can bring similar skills to the sport.
We have a lot of fast girls here in town, Cosby said. I have a feeling that with how popular football is and with the success at Portal Bulloch County will support the program. Not only do we hope to give them a chance to have fun, but hopefully we can feed the high schools for years to come.
Cosby knows there are about 15 recreation departments that will offer flag football this fall. He foresees that about 30 percent of recreation departments are likely to have flag football this year and he is hopeful that once they see success, it will continue to grow.
The SBCPRD will hold another camp/information session for girls ages 7-12 at Mill Creek Park on Field 16 on Wednesday at 6:00 AM.
Sources
2/ https://www.statesboroherald.com/sports/flag-football-gaining-ground-locally/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]