Novak Djokovic passes next-generation tennis stars’ biggest tests so far

You have to go back to the 1960s to find a comparison for what Novak Djokovic achieves in 2021.

In the 1960s, tennis tried to find the cleanest way forward as tournaments were split into professional and amateur events (and “amateurs” certainly seemed to be making pretty good money to cover their “costs”), eventually choosing to open all events for professionals from 1968. That’s how tennis’ ‘Open era’ began.

Rod Laver dominated both sides of the Open era dividing line. He reached the finals in 10 of the 12 Grand Slam tournaments (held for amateurs) from 1960 to 1962, winning six. He won all four in 1962 and then dominated the professional ranks, winning seven of the 15 majors to the pros over the next five years. Qualifying again to play the Slams from 1968, he won Wimbledon that year and then won all four again in 1969.

Since Laver defeated his compatriot Tony Roche in four sets to win the 1969 US Open and his second all-year Grand Slam, no one had even won the first three Slams of any given year until Djokovic won Wimbledon on Sunday. Only Bjorn Borg (1978-80), Mats Wilander (1988), Jim Courier (1992) and Djokovic (2016, 2021) managed to win the first two. Even in this era of dominant oligarchy — Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have won 60 of the past 72 Slam titles together — we are currently in uncharted waters.

Djokovic is in the third major run of his illustrious career. He won four out of five Slams in 2011-12 and six out of eight in 2014-16, and he’s now on an 8-of-12 run that will hark back to his 2018 Wimbledon win if he wins the US Open. , he is the first player since Laver to win all four in a calendar year. If he chooses to compete in and wins the Olympics, he will win the first Golden Slam for men.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov showed in the Wimbledon semi-final that he is getting closer to beating the world’s number 1 but remains 0-to-Djokovic. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

YOU CAN MAKE a pretty strong case that Djokovic is the surest in men’s sport right now. You can also but suppose the next generation catches up with him.

Denis Shapovalov struggled to contain his emotions as he left the field after his 7-6, 7-5, 7-5 loss to Djokovic in Friday’s Wimbledon semi-final. It was his seventh loss to Djokovic in seven attempts, but this one felt more disappointing because, as he told the media after the game: “I felt the game is there and it is possible to go and play for the trophy. “It’s a feeling I’ve never had it before, so that’s why it hurt so much. I felt like I was knocking Novak out in parts of the match. If you knock Novak out, you can beat anyone.”

Sure enough, he has shown clear progress against the Serbian number 1. In their first four encounters, all in 2019, Shapovalov won just 40% of the points. He took one set from Djokovic in their first meeting, in the 2019 Australian Open, but won just 2.7 games on average in the other nine sets.

However, in their three encounters since early 2020, the 22-year-old Canadian has achieved 47% of the points. He took another set from Djokovic in their 2020 ATP Cup quarter-final battle, and their past six sets have all reached at least 5. The problem: Djokovic won all six sets, four 7-5 and two in comfortable tiebreaker wins. The first two sets were particularly even, but Djokovic won nine of the eleven total breakpoints, both fending off a better Shapovalov return match and stealing break chances when he got them.

It is a known problem for the most proven young tennis stars. On the bigger stages, no one can close the deal.

French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22, had won 44% of the points against Djokovic in 2019 and before the 2020 shutdown, and has since won 47%, taking Djokovic to five sets twice at the French Open. But he lost both fifth sets.

US Open finalist Alexander Zverev, 24, won 44% of points against Djokovic in four encounters in 2018/19, then improved to 48% in three encounters since then. But he only took one of Djokovic’s seven sets in Grand Slams.

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, 25, played against Djokovic three times and went from 34% of their points in the first strike to 45% in the second and 48% in the third. He won the first set on Sunday, but Djokovic crushed the next three.

Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, 25, has won three of his last five matches against Djokovic, but while he took 49% of the points in all their matches, he won just 46%, and one of seven sets, in two Grands Prix ​​Beat fights.

Along with the seventh Andrey Rublev, who has somehow never played against Djokovic, Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Zverev, Berrettini and Shapovalov form the next wave of tennis. They are all between 22 and 25 years old and are all in the current ATP top 10.

They are also a combined 0-10 against Djokovic in Slams.

When you look, you see progress. Apart from Medvedev — who has again had quite a bit of success against Djokovic in general — the other four players fared better against him in their second Slam meeting than in their first. Shapovalov won 43% of the points in the second round of the 2019 Australian Open and 47% in the semi-finals of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, Zverev won 43% in the quarter-finals of the 2019 French Open and 48% in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open from 2021, etc.

In a sport with the tightest margins possible, where losing 40% of your points means winning in a blowout and 45% still ensuring all but victory, a shift of even two percentage points can change fate. After winning 56% of the points against these players in 2019, Djokovic has only won 53% since then. But in the biggest points and the biggest games he has kept the lead.

Novak Djokovic is one US Open championship in 2021 away from winning the first men’s Grand Slam calendar since Rod Laver in 1969. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

THE NEXT STEP for the next generation is perhaps the most difficult. “At key moments I think I probably controlled my nerves better than he did and just did [sic] give him an extra shot, let him make an unforced mistake,” Djokovic told media after his win over Shapovalov.

“The more matches you play and the more often you are in these similar situations,” he continued, “the more confident or comfortable you feel [the] next time you have to deal with these special circumstances”

The first time he played Federer in a Slam, Djokovic was an up and coming 19-year-old. It was the 2007 Australian Open, a tournament that Djokovic would eventually win nine times. Federer won in straight sets. They would meet again about seven months later in the final of the US Open. Djokovic was now the number 3 seed. Federer again won in straight sets, but two of them went to tiebreaks.

Over the next five years, Djokovic would win six of the ten Slam meetings between them. Since early 2013, he has won all six.

It was the same story against Nadal. The Spaniard won 14 of their first 18 games from 2006 to 2009, including all four in Slams. Djokovic won three in a row in 2009, but Nadal remained superior in the best-of-fives, winning the 2010 US Open final in four sets.

However, from 2011 to 2013, Djokovic won 10 of their 16 fights, three of six in Slams. Since early 2014, he is 13-6 against Nadal, 4-2 in Slams. Nadal’s greatness on the clay saw victories at Roland Garros in 2014 and 2020, but Djokovic beat the others (including two wins in Paris).

The message: it takes time. The greats of the sport are too well-developed, too far in the mental game to wither at the sight of a hot young newcomer, and you have to learn from losing them before you can beat them when it counts most. No one knows that better than Djokovic.

“[Federer and Nadal] helped me realize what I need to do to improve, get stronger — mentally, physically, tactically,” he said in an on-court interview after his Wimbledon win. “When I broke into the top 10 for the first time I lost most of the big games I played against these two guys for three, four years, and something changed, late 2010, early 2011 and the last 10 years [have] been an incredible journey.”

Of the six players aged 25 and under in the top 10, four have now reached the Slam final and a fifth (Shapovalov) enjoyed a breakthrough semi-final at Wimbledon. Rublev has made it to three of the past five quarterfinals, each time losing to a fellow top boy (twice Medvedev, once Tsitsipas). They hunt in a pack and they are as close to a breakthrough as Djokovic is to pulling a Laver.

Djokovic may be in the shape of his life, but the margin of error is getting smaller and smaller.