Indian men’s hockey team is among the strongest in the world, skipper Manpreet Singh-Sports News, Firstpost says

“Nineteen of our team members managed to clear the yo-yo scores where the last leg was 23.8, so I think this Indian men’s team is one of the strongest teams in the world,” said Manpreet Singh.

The captain of the Indian hockey team, Manpreet Singh, rides high. In what will be his third consecutive Olympics, Manpreet will be the flag bearer of the contingent, along with boxing legend and bronze medalist of the London Olympics, MC Mary Kom.

As the team prepares to fly to Tokyo on July 17, Manpreet, a Red Bull athlete, found time to talk to Firstpost. Excerpts from the interview:

Congratulations on your nomination as the Flag Bearer of India at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. What does this mean to you?

I never expected to ever have such an opportunity to be my country’s flag bearer at the Olympics. This is also the first time in 25 years that a hockey player has been selected for this honor, and I consider myself extremely fortunate to be given such an honorable opportunity, as veterans before me such as Dhanraj Pillay and Dilip Tirkey did not get this opportunity. I was really ecstatic to hear that I had been chosen as one of the flag bearers of my country. I think it’s a huge moment not only for myself, but also for Indian hockey.

Pargat Singh was the last hockey player to be selected as the flag bearer at the Olympics. You are both from the same village, Mithapur. How does it feel to continue the legacy of Mithapur?



When I heard that Pargat Singh was the last hockey player to be selected at the Olympics, I was delighted because he is from the same city as me and I can carry on his legacy. He was my childhood hero and the main reason I started playing hockey. I recently had a chat with him and he shared positive insights on how to lead the team in high profile tournaments like the Olympics. It is really a proud moment for me to receive such encouraging words from a legend like Pargat Singh.

You’ve been to the Olympics twice already. You have played in a number of high profile and multidisciplinary and multinational tournaments. How does the pressure of an Olympic Games compare to, for example, Champions Trophy or Asian Games?



I feel very proud when I represent my country in high profile tournaments such as the Olympics, Champions Trophy or Asian Games. It was my childhood dream to play for India and I feel very motivated when I wear the Indian jersey. The pressure that I think is always there when you represent your country at the highest level or in a multi-country tournament, because we always go for the win and try to win medals for our country in every tournament we play.

The Indian men’s team is considered one of the strongest in world hockey. When did the fitness transformation begin? What does your fitness regime look like? What are your yo-yo scores and those of the team in general?



In recent years, a lot of attention has been paid to fitness. Hockey is a very demanding sport and therefore it is very important to focus on fitness to show consistency during the match. Our trainers have organized some running exercises in training. Also 19 of our team members managed to clear the yo-yo scores where the last leg was 23.8 so I think this Indian men’s team is one of the strongest teams in the world.

2021 also marks 10 years of your international career. Multiple awards and trophies later, how do you look back on your career?



It is a proud moment for me to complete 10 years in international hockey. I started in 2011 and now it’s 2021 already, time is definitely going fast. It has been a roller coaster journey for me so far and I am very proud of the achievements we have achieved as a team, such as the gold and silver medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games respectively in 2014. As captain of the team to victory of the 2017 Asian Cup and also winning a silver medal in the Champions Trophy was a huge moment for me. I have yet to reach my goal of winning a medal for my country in the Olympics and the World Cup, and I want to do my best to achieve these goals and at least get a podium finish in the upcoming Olympics.