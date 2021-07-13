‘I’ll eat ice cream with you’: PM Modi communicates with PV Sindhu ahead of Tokyo Olympics | Olympics





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had contact with athletes tied to the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. The Indian contingent is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and is all set for the games, which will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021. PV Sindhu is one of India’s top medal contenders at the Tokyo Olympics. She won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics while being the reigning world champion in badminton. PM Modi was in touch with Sindhu on Tuesday and asked about her fondness for ice cream. Sindhu said she doesn’t eat that much ice cream when she prepares for big competitions. “We had to keep a bit of control while I prepare for the Olympics. I don’t eat that much ice cream because of the competition,” Sindhu said. PM Modi said in a more light-hearted manner that he will try to have an ice cream with her after she returns from Tokyo. “If I meet you after the Olympics, I’ll eat ice cream with you,” Prime Minister Modi said. Sindhu commented on the interaction, saying it was an honor to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It was an honor and an absolute pleasure to speak with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the rest of the Indian contingent. I would like to thank him and the entire nation for the continued support and we hope to make you proud of the Olympics,” she said. told ANI. The virtual video conference session was started by the Union’s Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, in which he introduced Prime Minister Modi and thanked him for taking the time to boost the athletes’ morale. MoS Nisith Pramanik and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju were also in attendance, along with Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra. Athletes like Mary Kom (boxer), Sania Mirza (tennis), Manika Batra (table tennis), Dutee Chand (sprinter), Deepika Kumari (archery) and Sajan Prakash (swimmer) were all part of the session. “It is an honor and a privilege for each member of the contingent to speak to the Prime Minister before they leave for the Olympics. Our athletes will participate in 85 events in which they can win a medal,” Batra said during the session. A total of 126 athletes in 18 sports disciplines from India will go to Tokyo. This is the largest contingent India has ever sent to the Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sports disciplines in which India will compete are also the highest ever for the country. (with ANI inputs)

