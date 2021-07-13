Sports
Cheese Curds, 7/13: Can Joe Barry Make The Packers Defense More Than The Sum Of Its Parts?
In recent years, Green Bay Packers’ defenses have all too often seemed less than the sum of its parts.
There is talent about this selection. Jaaire Alexander, ZaDarius Smith, Kenny Clark, and Adrian Amos rank among the best players in the NFL by their positions (no matter what any ranking might say). There is no shortage of talent in this team. So why does it feel like there are still major defense issues?
After an ugly 2018, when the Packers finished 22nd in points allowed and 18th in allowed yards, the team received a jolt of free-choice talent and improved their standings in points allowed to 9th. Sales accounted for much of that improvement, as the team commanded ten more in 2019 than the year before, while remaining 18th in allowed yards. In 2020, the defense improved in yardage relinquishment to 9th, but turnovers dropped a bit again and allowable runs dropped to 13th.
The pressure to take this defense from pretty good to elite now falls on Joe Barry, who takes over the defensive coordinator position previously held by Mike Pettine. Barry has enough good clay to work with to form a great unit, far more than he’s ever had in any of his previous stints as DC. Now it’s up to him to put the unit through the training camp oven to make a great finished product.
Better, worse or the same? Change in coaching will dictate fate of Green Bay Packers defense – ESPN
Staff changes in recent years improved the Packers’ defenses, while Mike Pettine remained the coordinator. Now with most of the same players but a new coordinator, it’s up to Joe Barry to figure out how this unit can live up to its substantial potential.
10 Biggest Questions For The Green Bay Packers Defense Entering Training Camp | Packers Wire
However, the change at the top is just one of the burning defense questions. One of the others is whether Rashan Gary will continue to progress, who will line up in the slot and which linebackers will start in the team’s basic defense.
NFL 100: At number 91, Willie Davis turned a trade to Green Bay at the turning point of his career The Athletic (subscription)
The Athletic is trying to compile a definitive list of the 100 greatest players in NFL history, and Davis cracks the list to 91. It’s also an opportune time for this article, after Pro Football Reference’s unofficial pocket data was released on Monday. dropped and show Davis as leader of the Packers’ all-time sacks.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Finishes 24th in Celebrity Golf Tournament | Packers.com
Rodgers wasn’t the only person with a Packers connection in the tournament – Sterling Sharpe finished even higher, in 12th place. The winner also has a Wisconsin link: Vinny Del Negro played for the Milwaukee Bucks for two seasons in the late 1990s.
Peyton Manning ‘cannot comprehend’ that Aaron Rodgers will not play in 2021 | NFL.com
I think it’s nice to see someone in Denver talk about Rodgers and not act like it’s a foregone conclusion that he’s going to the Broncos. Manning instead says he hopes Rodgers and the Packers settle things before 2021.
TikTok trend of teeth whitening with Mr. Clean Magic Eraser is not safe, dentists say | KUTV
First eat Tide Pods, now whiten teeth with a Magic Eraser. I think it’s safe to say that no one should take health advice from random people on TikTok.
