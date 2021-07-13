Sundar Pchai plays cricket: ‘Always happy to have a chance to play’ – Google CEO Sundar Pichai enjoys street cricket – CHECK RATES





Google CEO Sundar Pichai was caught enjoying some street cricket. | Photo credit: Instagram[ottedenjoyingsomestreetcricket|PhotoCredit:Instagram[ottedenjoyingsomestreetcricket | PhotoCredit: Instagram Essentials Google CEO Sundar Pichai Was Spotted Enjoying Street Cricket Sundar Pichai shared some photos of himself playing cricket on social media Sundar Pichai is a huge cricket fan and never misses a chance to play the game Cricket is a religion for many in India and the sport enjoys a staggering popularity across the country. Indians around the world never miss a chance to visit the stadiums when Team India plays a tournament abroad. The game flows through the veins of millions of ardent fans, who go through thick and thin to support the national team and its players. They say you can take an Indian from cricket, but you can’t take cricket from an Indian. Google CEO Sundar Pichai is a perfect example, who is a huge cricket fan and has expressed his love and admiration for the sport on many occasions. Pichai has often spoken about his love of cricket and his favorite players in the game. Like several other cricket fans, the CEO of one of the largest companies in the world also rarely misses an opportunity to play the game. He recently shared photos of himself enjoying cricket on the street. Photos shared on social media showed Pichai punching. “Thank you @amolrajan @BBC for a great discussion on a range of topics from quantum computing to sustainability – and for bringing your cricket bat with you 🙂 Always happy to have a chance to play Cricket bat and ball,” he tweeted. Fans soon flooded the comment section with praise for the Google CEO, praising him for freeing up his busy schedule to play some cricket. “Best CEO in the world,” wrote one fan. “You make India proud,” said another. Pichai, who grew up in Chennai and received his engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur before moving to the US, had welcomed the England cricket team to his hometown of Chennai earlier this year ahead of their Test series against India. “Welcome to my hometown @englandcricket, wish the game was there, should be a great series,” he tweeted. The Indian cricket team is currently on a break in England before the start of their five-match Test series against the hosts. Meanwhile, the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team will take on Sri Lanka from July 18 in a three-match, three-T20I ODI series.

